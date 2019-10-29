Aveeno Baby Daily Care Lotion 150Ml

Aveeno baby lotion...works for me! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 29th October 2019 Having tried quite a few moisturisers over the years...won't say how many!! This one suits my sensitive/dry skin very well...it doesn't leave a thick sticky residue. It is great for the face and body, and if put in a little pot, can easily be carried around in a handbag if needed! Inexpensive for the amount, I would definitely recommend it to try.

Aveeno baby daily care lotion 2 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 12th October 2019 My 8months old baby had a skin reaction to the baby lotion. He has never presented something like that, redness and spots around the area. Its hard to say which ingredient may have cause it but it would be beneficial to recommend on the box to test it in a small area before applying on the whole baby skin. I am sure it is a great product for the majority, but labels should be made for the minority as well... although it has been tested and approved, there is always a possibility of reaction. And this should have been stated.

Great for both adults and babies. 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 1st July 2019 I use this on myself. I have two, one for my face and one for my body and I am very pleased. I love the soft powdery smell, it's not overpowering at all and the ingredients are great! It doesn't contain any drying alcohols at all which is a big plus for me. Really happy with this product. I hope it never changes.

my baby had an allergic reaction to the lotion 1 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 1st January 2018 Having used the Aveeno baby cleanser on my newborn without issue I decided to purchase the moisture lotion when my baby started to get a couple of patches of dry skin. Immediately upon applying the lotion my baby developed a fiery red rash in all the places where i'd applied the product (nose, forehead and one cheek). I immediately cleansed the affected area and referred to the product to check for guidance re allergic reactions or irritation and there was absolutely no mention of what to do which I feel was very poor from the manufacturer. My child is 10 months old and I cannot believe a product recommended by my health visitor could cause such a bad reaction on my baby. Very disappointed with this product.

Allergy 2 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 6th September 2017 I did used aveeno baby daily care moisturiser ones on my babys neck and after an our or so I notice terrible rash all around his neck where I put moisturiser on. Poor baby. I'm blaming my self because of thet now. It's been two days now and still you can see rash around neck. It does smell nice and I love baby hair and body wash but i wount buy moisturiser again.

Great product but tube is very sharp. 3 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 23rd May 2017 Product itself is great on my toddlers skin, have been using aveeno baby since she was born, started using this recently but the tube has very sharp corners. Would be better if the corners were not so sharp!!! My little one hurt herself today nearly missing her eye..

Absorbs nicely 4 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 16th February 2017 This lotion comes in a big enough tube that you won't have to run out replacing it just as you get used to how good it is at doing it's job. It absorbs beautifully into the skin and it cleared up the dry patches that my little boy had on his arms and legs in one application and has kept them at bay. The only reason I've not pinched it for my own bathroom shelf is the strong scent of baby powder that comes with it; it's just not for me.

A wonder product for sensitive skin!! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 15th February 2017 I've been a fan of Aveeno and its products for a long time and was so excited to see the new baby daily care lotion. I have two young nieces (2½ years + 1½ years) who really suffer from dry, itchy skin on their backs and their bellies. I've used the regular Aveeno lotions on them before and whilst they do seem to show some improvement, the cream often takes a while to be absorbed and they end up with a lot of the product on their clothing. The new baby moisturising lotion is fantastic in that respect. It absorbs quickly and is not greasy at all. It has a beautiful light fragrance and has worked wonders at reducing the uncomfortable dry patches on their skin. Also, as a student midwife out on placement I'm constantly having to wash my hands between patients and procedures which has made me prone to dry skin on the backs of my hands. I tried a bit of this in place of my usual moisturiser and it worked a treat. My hands feel smooth and the skin looks healthier. I will definitely be buying this again and recommending to friends. It's incredible (or should I say Skin-credible!)

Baby soft skin 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 15th February 2017 Being a fan of aveeno on my own skin, I could t wait to try aveeno baby on my 1 year old. I love the baby smell of it, and it glides easily on the skin. Absorbs quickly, and doesn't leave a residue. My son is suffering with dry skin, and after only a couple of uses, I definitely noticed a difference.