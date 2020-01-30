By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nuby Suregrip Miracle Mat

1(3)Write a review
Nuby Suregrip Miracle Mat
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • SureGrip Toddler Training Miracle Plate
  • Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
  • This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project
  • Products available in the Nuby™ SureGrip™ range
  • Various colours available
  • Complies with EN14372.
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
  • 100% silicone
  • Super suction base keeps plate in place
  • Super difficult to damage
  • Super shape helps baby get food on the spoon
  • Super suction that doesn't quit
  • All one piece means easy to clean!
  • Microwave, dishwasher & oven safe

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Top tip! For maximum suction press down and run your fingers around the edges of the mat making sure there is no air trapped underneath. Ensure that the surface is clean (grease/oil free) and dry.
  • Note: cleaning with baby wipes can affect the suction.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health: WARNING! Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test temperature before serving. Before first use clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use or use a dishwasher.
  • Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water. Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Staining may occur if the product is allowed to come into contact with oil-based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces). Our SureGrip™ range can be used in a convection (fan assisted) oven powered by gas or electricity up to a maximum of 180 degrees centigrade (gas mark 4) for no more than 30 minutes. It cannot be used in a conventional oven which does not circulate the air, nor can they be used under a grill setting.
  • Keep all components out of reach of children.
  • Please read and retain these instructions for future.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,

Return to

  • Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
  • enquiries@nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not a miracle mat at all.

1 stars

Does not stay in place at all. Trying to teach a child of 19 months to keep the plate on the table. Most disappointed and would not recommend it to anyone. Would not buy anymore for my family will look elsewhere. I have scored 1 star because i have to do this to do a review.

Looks good but doesn’t stick to high chair at all.

1 stars

Looks good but doesn’t stick to high chair at all. My 9 month old just picked it up and threw it on the floor. Bit of a waste of money.

Doesn’t stick

1 stars

Doesn’t work at all. 16 month old can lift it up

