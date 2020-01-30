Nuby Suregrip Miracle Mat

Not a miracle mat at all.
Does not stay in place at all. Trying to teach a child of 19 months to keep the plate on the table. Most disappointed and would not recommend it to anyone. Would not buy anymore for my family will look elsewhere. I have scored 1 star because i have to do this to do a review.
Looks good but doesn’t stick to high chair at all. My 9 month old just picked it up and threw it on the floor. Bit of a waste of money.
Doesn’t stick
Doesn’t work at all. 16 month old can lift it up