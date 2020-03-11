Nuby Catch All Bib Twin Pack
Offer
Product Description
- Catch All Bibs
- Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
- This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project
- For competitions & offers join us on
- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @nubyuk
- My Catch All Bib with handy scoop helps catch mealtime mess.
- Waterproof and wipe clean, with an easy, secure Velcro® neck closure, this bib comes in a range of fun prints and is all you need to keep mealtimes dry and clean for you and baby!
- Easy and secure Velcro® fastening
- Waterproof, simply wipe clean
- Scoop catches mess
- UK's No1 Bib Brand*
- *IRI data 52 weeks w/e 24 March 2018
- Contents: 100% PEVA. Exclusive of decoration.
- Scoop edge catches mess
- Baby led feeding
- Secure velcro closure
- Waterproof & wipe clean
- I'm the perfect catch all bib for weaning and self feeding babies
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wipe clean only. Do not iron.
- Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
Warnings
- WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always remove bib after feeding.
- PLEASE DISCARD ALL PACKAGING BEFORE USE AND KEEP AWAY FROM CHILDREN
Name and address
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
Return to
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
- NE35 9PY.
- Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
- enquiries@nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby.com
Net Contents
2 x Pack
Safety information
WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always remove bib after feeding. PLEASE DISCARD ALL PACKAGING BEFORE USE AND KEEP AWAY FROM CHILDREN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020