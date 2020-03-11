By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nuby Bubble Bandana Teether 2 Pack

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Nuby Bubble Bandana Teether 2 Pack
£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Bandana Teething Bibs
  • See the complete Nûby™ range on www.nuby-uk.com
  • For competitions & offers join us on
  • Facebook: NubyUK
  • Twitter: NubyUK
  • Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
  • This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project
  • Contents: 100% Cotton. Exclusive of decoration.
  • Teething part: TPE
  • Form PIC/UK
  • Reversible design
  • Soft & absorbent for teething & dribbles with teething corner!
  • BPA free
  • Textured teether soothes teething pain
  • Absorbent cotton keeps baby dry
  • Soft against baby's skin
  • Secure velcro fastening

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions: Wash before initial use and after each subsequent use. Machine wash warm, gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Wash dark colours separately. Do not tumble dry. Do not iron.

Warnings

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
  • WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,

Return to

  • Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
  • helpline@nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby.com

Lower age limit

3 Months

Net Contents

2 x Pack

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Really awful sizing, these bibs say 3+ months. My baby is 3 months + 1 week and they are far too small to fasten round her neck without choking her! Do not buy!

