Aunt Bessies Roast Parsnips Honey Glazed 500G

dissapointed
very oily...had to drain on kitchen paper
The sizes make them awkward to cook
I like these parsnips but I do think the sizes should be more or less the same , the sizes have to be sorted out and then there are too many tiny ones that have to be thrown away. The 3 stars are for the sizes otherwise it would be 5.
Pars had the snip.
Very disappointed, with these parsnips. Very, small ..
Disappointing
I love the flavour of these parsnips and have purchased them several times, however the last few bags that I’ve bought have been tiny parsnips chips rather than the whole or half parsnips I would expect. I won’t be buying them in the future.
A first class product.
If I am having roast chicken or another roast,Roast Parsnips are a must. For me they are an essential adjunct to a dinner.Combined with perhaps a couple of roast potatoes and the usual boiled vegetables,and one has a meal fit for a King. And these parsnips are really 'quality' in every sense of the word.The flavour and texture cannot be faulted,they are both first class. I can certainly recommend this product.
Very disappointing
Very disappointed ☹️. They differ in sized greatly this causes problems when trying to follow cooking instructions. Unfortunately, some had not been cleaned properly and had ‘eyes’ left in.
Sometimes fresh is best
Dreadful. Tasteless and very greasy.
Disappointing
Surprised that Aunt Bessie's product leaves a lot to be desired. 50% of the parsnips are too small to roast suitably as they just burn and dry up. We find we are throwing away more than we are eating. Very disappointing and would expect better from Aunt Bessie.