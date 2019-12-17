By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aunt Bessies Roast Parsnips Honey Glazed 500G

3(8)Write a review
Aunt Bessies Roast Parsnips Honey Glazed 500G
£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Offer

Per oven baked 1/4 pack (80g) contains
  • Energy772kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat13g
    19%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ/187kcal

Product Description

  • Parsnips Coated in Batter and Prefried with a Honey Glaze.
  • For the full recipe visit www.auntbessies.co.uk/inspiration
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Help is at Hand
  • If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
  • Like, Follow & Tweet
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.
  • Make room on the plate for some Honey Glazed Parsnips - this humble root veg drizzled in orange blossom honey will add a rather special touch to any roast dinner.
  • Made with orange blossom honey
  • Real good food in just 25 minutes made properly
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Parsnips (85%), Palm Oil, Batter (Water, Wheat Flour, Salt), Orange Blossom Honey (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven:
Preheat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7 25-30 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze.
All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline.
Take Care - product will be Hot.
Preheat oven and remove all packaging.
Place the parsnips evenly on a non-stick baking tray and place on the centre shelf of the oven. Cook for 25-30 Minutes, until crisp and golden. Half way through cooking turn the product over to ensure an even cook. Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Serve Immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.

Preparation and Usage

  • Bring out the Bessie in you!
  • Add to a belly pork roast dinner to pack a flavourful punch this weekend!

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 4 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per 1/4 pack (per 80g)* (As consumed)
Energy 777kJ/187kcal772kJ/186kcal
Fat 13g13g
Saturates 6.4g6.5g
Carbohydrates14g13g
Sugars 6.8g7.0g
Fibre 4.4g4.5g
Protein 1.4g1.4g
Salt 0.30g0.29g
*This pack contains approximately 4 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

dissapointed

3 stars

very oily...had to drain on kitchen paper

The sizes make them awkward to cook

3 stars

I like these parsnips but I do think the sizes should be more or less the same , the sizes have to be sorted out and then there are too many tiny ones that have to be thrown away. The 3 stars are for the sizes otherwise it would be 5.

Pars had the snip.

4 stars

Very disappointed, with these parsnips. Very, small ..

Disappointing

2 stars

I love the flavour of these parsnips and have purchased them several times, however the last few bags that I’ve bought have been tiny parsnips chips rather than the whole or half parsnips I would expect. I won’t be buying them in the future.

A first class product.

5 stars

If I am having roast chicken or another roast,Roast Parsnips are a must. For me they are an essential adjunct to a dinner.Combined with perhaps a couple of roast potatoes and the usual boiled vegetables,and one has a meal fit for a King. And these parsnips are really 'quality' in every sense of the word.The flavour and texture cannot be faulted,they are both first class. I can certainly recommend this product.

Very disappointing

2 stars

Very disappointed ☹️. They differ in sized greatly this causes problems when trying to follow cooking instructions. Unfortunately, some had not been cleaned properly and had ‘eyes’ left in.

Sometimes fresh is best

1 stars

Dreadful. Tasteless and very greasy.

Disappointing

2 stars

Surprised that Aunt Bessie's product leaves a lot to be desired. 50% of the parsnips are too small to roast suitably as they just burn and dry up. We find we are throwing away more than we are eating. Very disappointing and would expect better from Aunt Bessie.

Usually bought next

Aunt Bessie's 12 Golden Yorkshires 220G

£ 1.00
£4.55/kg

Offer

Aunt Bessie's Special Roast Potatoes 700G

£ 2.00
£2.86/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Goose Fat Roast Potatoes 800G

£ 2.00
£2.50/kg

Aunt Bessie's 12 Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls 310G

£ 1.00
£3.23/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here