Baby Dove Sensitive Moisture Fragrance Free Baby Wipes 50 Pack

Done baby wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 These were very soft but still strong so no need to more than one at a time. The wife found them particularly good at removing make up! You can definitely feel the difference between these and various supermarket own brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby Dove Sensitive Moisture Wipes 50pcs 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 Great wipes! Sensitive enough for my daughters sensitive skin. Soft and gentle feel. Were a tiny bit dry in texture, could have been a little bit wetter. But otherwise great! I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove baby wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I have used these on my 1year olds bum, they are gentle on his skin. Felt lovely and moist, but i felt they were thin...a little too thin in my opinion to deal with my sons bum...but for my face and hand they were perfect, made my skin feel soft and clean without being too wet like other wipes do! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove baby wipes 3 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 The pros: nice and strong and sturdy- perfect for the wiping baby's bottoms. They feel lovely on my face- I used them after removing my make up and it left my face feeling nice and soft. The packaging- nice stylish packaging which catches my eye The cons: there isn't much moisture in the wipes- which for a sensitive new born baby would be perfect but for a 2 year old I needed a bit more moisture to get her nice and clean. They are fragrance free which again for a new born baby would be perfect but I like a bit of scent for my 2 year old. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I used these wipes on my baby and my own face and they were really nice, they have a nice smell and felt good quality. No bad points, id buy them if they were a similar price to my usual brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 These wipes were brilliant. Gentle on my son's skin and it's a silly thing but east to pull out of the pack with one hand when trying to change a wiggly boy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Baby Wipes 3 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I thought the wipes were ok however I didnt think they were very wet. They did make my babys skin feel soft and they seemed gentle on her skin. They just didnt seem like they had enough moisture in the wipe. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely, soft wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 Great baby wipes. Don't smell synthetic and have just the right amount of moisture on them. Also easy to get out of the packet unlike some other brands. I've tested these on my baby for over a week now and he his skin is soft and smooth, he's had no irritation from them. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove baby wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I was really impressed with the wipes as both myself and son have very sensitive skin and react to most things with these we had nothing but lovey clean soft skin . I will be purchasing again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]