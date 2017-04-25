By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baby Dove Sensitive Moisture Fragrance Free Baby Wipes 50 Pack

4.5(83)Write a review
Baby Dove Sensitive Moisture Fragrance Free Baby Wipes 50 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • Sensitive Moisture Wipes
  • As a parent, you know how important it is leave your baby's skin clean, whether it's after each nappy change or everyday messes. That's why we created Baby Dove Sensitive Moisture Fragrance Free Wipes for gentle cleansing that leaves baby's skin instantly moisturised and soft.
  • Hypoallergenic - 0% alcohol
  • As gentle as water
  • With instant moisturising care
  • Suitable for newborns
  • Fragrance free
  • Paediatrically approved
  • 0% alcohol
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Zinc Sulfate

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: Gentle cleansing wipes, suitable for all over use. Also use after nappy changes to cleanse the nappy area. Once dry, follow with Baby Dove Rich Moisture Nappy Cream to help protect from the causes of nappy rash.

Warnings

  • External usage only.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.
  • www.dove.com
  • www.unilever.com
  • UK Free Phone: 0800 085 1548
  • IE Phone Callsave: 1850 404060

Net Contents

50 x Wipes

Safety information

View more safety information

External usage only.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

83 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Done baby wipes

5 stars

These were very soft but still strong so no need to more than one at a time. The wife found them particularly good at removing make up! You can definitely feel the difference between these and various supermarket own brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby Dove Sensitive Moisture Wipes 50pcs

4 stars

Great wipes! Sensitive enough for my daughters sensitive skin. Soft and gentle feel. Were a tiny bit dry in texture, could have been a little bit wetter. But otherwise great! I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove baby wipes

4 stars

I have used these on my 1year olds bum, they are gentle on his skin. Felt lovely and moist, but i felt they were thin...a little too thin in my opinion to deal with my sons bum...but for my face and hand they were perfect, made my skin feel soft and clean without being too wet like other wipes do! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove baby wipes

3 stars

The pros: nice and strong and sturdy- perfect for the wiping baby's bottoms. They feel lovely on my face- I used them after removing my make up and it left my face feeling nice and soft. The packaging- nice stylish packaging which catches my eye The cons: there isn't much moisture in the wipes- which for a sensitive new born baby would be perfect but for a 2 year old I needed a bit more moisture to get her nice and clean. They are fragrance free which again for a new born baby would be perfect but I like a bit of scent for my 2 year old. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice wipes

4 stars

I used these wipes on my baby and my own face and they were really nice, they have a nice smell and felt good quality. No bad points, id buy them if they were a similar price to my usual brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

These wipes were brilliant. Gentle on my son's skin and it's a silly thing but east to pull out of the pack with one hand when trying to change a wiggly boy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Baby Wipes

3 stars

I thought the wipes were ok however I didnt think they were very wet. They did make my babys skin feel soft and they seemed gentle on her skin. They just didnt seem like they had enough moisture in the wipe. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely, soft wipes

5 stars

Great baby wipes. Don't smell synthetic and have just the right amount of moisture on them. Also easy to get out of the packet unlike some other brands. I've tested these on my baby for over a week now and he his skin is soft and smooth, he's had no irritation from them. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove baby wipes

4 stars

I was really impressed with the wipes as both myself and son have very sensitive skin and react to most things with these we had nothing but lovey clean soft skin . I will be purchasing again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely soft wipes

5 stars

I love all Dove products and these wipes are just perfect, packaging is great - sealed back up nicely, so no going dry, wipes themselves are lovely and soft, just the right amount of moisture - both my son and myself have very sensitive skin, I'm pleased to say no irritations at all :) will definitely purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 83 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Fred & Flo 150 Nappy Bags

£ 0.89
£0.01/each

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Tesco Nappy Bags 300

£ 0.35
£0.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here