Baby Dove Rich Moisture Head To Toe Wash 400Ml

£ 1.55
£0.39/100ml
£ 1.55
£0.39/100ml

Offer

  • We know there’s no right or wrong way to be a parent only your way. That’s why Baby Dove is here to help you to care for your baby on your exciting but sometimes daunting journey together. Trust your way and we’ll provide the skin care to support you on how to bathe a baby. Our range of baby washes, baby bathing products and moisturising baby wash provides your baby with skin care that goes beyond mildness and restores essential moisture. Whether it’s tear-free tip to toe caring baby wash that is baby wash products during baby bathtime, or a soothing lotion afterwards, Baby Dove gives you confidence that you’re providing the best care for your baby's skin.
  • As a parent, you know that your baby’s skin needs special care – but did you know that after every bath a baby's skin can lose moisture up to 5 times faster than yours? As a parent you know that bath time is precious - but did you know that after every bath a baby's skin can lose moisture up to 5 times faster than yours? That's why our Baby Dove Rich Moisture Head to Toe Wash a body wash for babies is formulated with the Dove difference. The formula is pH neutral and goes beyond mildness by helping to replenish important nutrients which help skin retain its natural moisture. With its rich and creamy lather, Our moisturising baby wash, Baby Dove Rich Moisture Head to Toe Wash leaves baby’s skin feeling clean, soft and delicately scented. How to use: Wet baby’s head and skin with warm water and wash gently with hands or wash cloth. After using our caring baby wash follow with Baby Dove Rich Moisture Lotion to lock in moisture all day. External Usage only.
  • As gentle as water, hypoallergenic, pH-neutral and tear-free baby wash and shampoo
  • Made with 100% skin-natural nutrients to help delicate baby skin retain its natural moisture all day long
  • Our caring formulas are created without artificial colourants, parabens, phthalates, SLS or SLES
  • Our gentle and safety-tested formula is dermatologically and paediatrically approved
  • Fragrance developed especially for baby’s delicate skin
  • Suitable for newborn skin
  • Pack size: 400ml

Aqua, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate, Polyacrylate-33, Benzoic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, Coconut Acid, Lauric Acid, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Sodium Palmitate, Sodium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Zinc Oxide, CI 77891

Poland

  • External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

400 ℮

Love it!!!!!

5 stars

We were gifted dove baby bath products by a friend and I loved how it kept my baby skin's smooth and smelling good. It didn't give any allergies so that's a plus for me! i would totally recommend this for new mother.

Strong scent

2 stars

The product is ok, but not that moisturizing, the scent , however, is very strong and reminds me of a mix of laundry detergent and old lady's perfume. Horrible. The pump works well though.

Love, love, love!

5 stars

So soft and gentle on my baby’s skin - leaving her skin well moisturised. The pump feature allows for easy application. Pump means i

Very strong smell

3 stars

Tried this for the first time , smells lovely for an adult but it was just so strong the smell on my baby. 4months..Gave me headache all day could smell dove everywhere!! Thout it's to strong of a smell for babies ..

A child proof pump

5 stars

So far, so good. I love this. Not only does it leave my kids smelling amazing, it leaves their skin clean & super smooth too. The pump is stiff but this ensures that one only uses the required amount (economical) + the little ones can't access it.

Soft soft soft

5 stars

Love this product, smells amazing and leaves skin soft and moisturised. Read review below, i didnt have this problem with the pump, easy to use. Have already recommended to others

Baby Dove Sensitive Body Wash

5 stars

I used the Baby Dove wash on my 2 year old and 5 month old daughters. My two year old has very curly and unruly hair and the wash has left her hair very soft and smooth and much more manageable. The wash has also helped to reduce my baby's cradle cap and has been very kind to her sensitive skin. I really like the pump dispenser and the fact that the wash is suitable for, and gentle on, my little ones hair, face and body. I would recommend this product to all parents! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove baby wash

5 stars

Silky smooth and fragrance free. Lathers well and leaves skin feeling hydrated. Gentle enough for sensitive skin and dreaded nappy rash. Brilliant innovative pump bottle for when trying to keep little ones in the bath safe and getting product from the bottle. Can be used for all members of the family and not just baby. Bottle small enough to pack away if going for a stay over and grand parents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove head to toe wash sensitive moisture

2 stars

I was rather disappointed with this wash. Having 2 toddlers I think this wash is more suitable for newborns. The pump is really stiff so both hands were needed, it didn't lather up or smelled of anything. It didn't wash off very well either. I have since bought the original head to toe was from Dove and that's so lovely. Dove is fantastic. Thank you xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

baby dove head to toe wash

4 stars

I thought the baby dove was really good. made my daughters skin and hair feel silky soft. however there isn't much of a smell so her hair didn't really smell nice and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

