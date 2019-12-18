Baby Dove Rich Moisture Head To Toe Wash 400Ml

Love it!!!!!
We were gifted dove baby bath products by a friend and I loved how it kept my baby skin's smooth and smelling good. It didn't give any allergies so that's a plus for me! i would totally recommend this for new mother.
Strong scent
The product is ok, but not that moisturizing, the scent , however, is very strong and reminds me of a mix of laundry detergent and old lady's perfume. Horrible. The pump works well though.
Love, love, love!
So soft and gentle on my baby’s skin - leaving her skin well moisturised. The pump feature allows for easy application. Pump means i
Very strong smell
Tried this for the first time , smells lovely for an adult but it was just so strong the smell on my baby. 4months..Gave me headache all day could smell dove everywhere!! Thout it's to strong of a smell for babies ..
A child proof pump
So far, so good. I love this. Not only does it leave my kids smelling amazing, it leaves their skin clean & super smooth too. The pump is stiff but this ensures that one only uses the required amount (economical) + the little ones can't access it.
Soft soft soft
Love this product, smells amazing and leaves skin soft and moisturised. Read review below, i didnt have this problem with the pump, easy to use. Have already recommended to others
Baby Dove Sensitive Body Wash
I used the Baby Dove wash on my 2 year old and 5 month old daughters. My two year old has very curly and unruly hair and the wash has left her hair very soft and smooth and much more manageable. The wash has also helped to reduce my baby's cradle cap and has been very kind to her sensitive skin. I really like the pump dispenser and the fact that the wash is suitable for, and gentle on, my little ones hair, face and body. I would recommend this product to all parents! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dove baby wash
Silky smooth and fragrance free. Lathers well and leaves skin feeling hydrated. Gentle enough for sensitive skin and dreaded nappy rash. Brilliant innovative pump bottle for when trying to keep little ones in the bath safe and getting product from the bottle. Can be used for all members of the family and not just baby. Bottle small enough to pack away if going for a stay over and grand parents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dove head to toe wash sensitive moisture
I was rather disappointed with this wash. Having 2 toddlers I think this wash is more suitable for newborns. The pump is really stiff so both hands were needed, it didn't lather up or smelled of anything. It didn't wash off very well either. I have since bought the original head to toe was from Dove and that's so lovely. Dove is fantastic. Thank you xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
baby dove head to toe wash
I thought the baby dove was really good. made my daughters skin and hair feel silky soft. however there isn't much of a smell so her hair didn't really smell nice and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]