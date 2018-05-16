Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Gel 50Ml

Product Description
- Water Gel
- Introducing Hydro Boost® Water Gel, a unique moisturiser with a light texture and the long lasting., intense nourishing power of a cream, that absorbs instantly and keeps skin hydrated all day.
- With its innovative Continuous Release System containing Hyaluronic acid, naturally found in the skin the formula helps to:
- Replenish the epidermis with a boost of hydration and retains water to create a reservoir.
- Protect the skin barrier and continuously release moisture all day.
- At NEUTROGENA®, we know that hydration is the foundation for healthy looking skin.
- A combination of factors, such as the external environment and a busy lifestyle can cause the skin to become dehydrated, rough and dull in appearance.
- Healthy skin is made up a high percentage of water. Renew it by giving it the boost it needs for all day hydration and smooth, supple skin.
- Discover the full Hydro Boost® range with cleansers and moisturisers for a complete hydration ritual.
- Boosts hydration
- For smooth, supple skin all day
- Continuous release system
- Skin is smooth, supple and renewed
- Oil-free
- Dermatologist tested
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-016935], Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Olivate, Sorbitan Olivate, Laureth-7, C12-14 Pareth-12, Polyacrylamide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Carbomer, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Methylparaben, Benzoic Acid, Parfum, CI 42090
Storage
Best used before the end of: see printed EXP
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Apply every day on perfectly cleansed face and neck with circular movements for better penetration.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Questions or comments?
- (UK) 0808 238 6006
- (IRE) 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
Net Contents
50ml
