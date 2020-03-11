Nuby Chewbies Twinpack
Product Description
- Soothing Teether
- Deaf Children's Literacy Project
- This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project.
- Orthodontic Dentist Approved**
- **Approved by paediatric dentist, Dr. Grace Yum
- No 1 UK Teether Brand*
- *IRI data week ending 27 January 2018
- I'm perfect for calming, massaging & cleaning sore gums
- My Chewbies Teethers are designed to be as easy to keep in baby's mouth as a soother and aid the transition from nursing to chewing. Made from soft silicone with massaging bristles and ridges to help clean gums and soothe baby. Colourful, easy for your little one to hold and sized for maximum effectiveness as a teether and soother.
- Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
- Calms, massages & cleans
- Multiple teething surfaces
- Extra soft silicone
- Gently massages
- BPA free
- Try me! soothing, soft bristle
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Use: Wash before initial use and subsequent use in warm water using mild liquid soap and rinse well with clean water. Dry thoroughly.
Warnings
- ATTENTION: Do not clean or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Damage could result. Suitable for all types of sterilisation. Dishwasher safe. Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, check teether for tears or punctures. If damaged, discard and replace with a new teether. Please retain these instructions for future reference.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
Return to
Lower age limit
3 Months
Net Contents
2 x Soothing Teethers
Safety information
