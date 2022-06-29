We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gaviscon Double Action Tablets Heartburn Indigestion Mint 48 pack

Gaviscon Double
Sodium alginate, sodium bicarbonate, calcium carbonateGaviscon Double Action Mint Flavour Chewable Tablets bring long lasting relief from the pain and discomfort of heartburn and acid indigestion. They get to work in two different ways:1) neutralising excess stomach acid to relieve pain and discomfort2) forming a protective barrier over the stomach contents to soothe the burning pain in your chestWhat are these Tablets?Each chewable tablet contains 250mg sodium alginate, 106.5mg sodium bicarbonate and 187.5mg calcium carbonate as the active ingredients. The tablets do not contain sugar or gluten. You can take this product if you are pregnant or breast feeding.
Gaviscon and sword are trademarks
Heartburn & indigestionFast effective relief

Net Contents

48 x Chewable Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: For oral administration. Chew thoroughly before swallowing. Read the package leaflet before use. Adults and children over 12 years: When symptoms occur take two to four tablets after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day. Children under 12 years: Should only be taken on medical advice.

Lower age limit

12 Years

