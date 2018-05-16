Gaviscon Double Action Mint 24 Tablets

Product Description
- Gaviscon Double
- Gaviscon Double Action Mint Flavour Chewable Tablets bring long lasting relief from the pain and discomfort of heartburn and acid indigestion. They get to work in two different ways.
- 1) neutralising excess stomach acid to relieve pain and discomfort
- 2) forming a protective barrier over the stomach contents to soothe the burning pain in your chest
- What are these tablets? Each Chewable tablet contains 250mg sodium alginate, 106.5mg sodium bicarbonate and 187.5mg calcium carbonate as the active ingredients. The tablets do not contain sugar or gluten. You can take this product if you are pregnant breast feeding.
Do not store above 30°C. Store in the original package to protect from moisture.
- Dosage: For oral administration. Chew thoroughly before swallowing. Read the packaging leaflet before use. Adults and children over 12 years: When symptoms occur take two to four tablets after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day. Children under 12 years: Should only be taken on medical advice.
- WARNINGS: If symptoms persists, or treatment is required for more than seven days continuously, seek medical advice. Contains sodium and calcium. If you have been advised to follow a diet restricted in either of these please consult your doctor before taking this product.
- Contains aspartame (E951). If you have phenylketonuria, note that the product is sweetened with aspartame (E951), a source of phenylalanine. Contains carmoisine lake (E122).
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
- Manufactured and PL Holder in UK:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
24 x Tablets
