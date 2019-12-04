Gaviscon Original Peppermint 48 Tablets

Product Description
- Peppermint Flavour Tablets
- For fast, soothing relief from heartburn and indigestion
- Gets to work instantly
- Lasts up to 2x longer than antacids
- Relief even when lying down
- Suitable for use in pregnancy*
- Gaviscon Original Peppermint Flavour Liquid brings fast, soothing and long lasting relief from heartburn and indigestion. It get to work in two different ways:
- 1) neutralising excess stomach acid to help relieve discomfort
- 2) forming a protective barrier over the stomach contents to soothe burning sensation in your chest
- Gaviscon can help provide fast, soothing relief for both heartburn and indigestion.
- You can take this product if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
- Fast soothing relief
- Long lasting
- Heartburn & indigestion
Information
Ingredients
Each Chewable Tablet contains 250mg Sodium Alginate, 133.5mg Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate and 80mg Calcium Carbonate as the Active Ingredients
Storage
Do not store above 30°C.
Preparation and Usage
- The tablets do not contain sugar or gluten. You can take this product if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
- Dosage:
- For oral administration. Chew thoroughly before swallowing. Adults, including the elderly and children 12 years and over: When symptoms occur take two to four tablets after meals and at bedtime. Children under 12 years: Should only be taken on medical advice.
Warnings
- If symptoms persist after 7 days consult your doctor. Contains sodium and calcium. If you have been advised to follow a diet restricted in either of these salts please consult your doctor before taking this product. If you have phenylketonuria, note that this product is sweetened with aspartame (E951), a source of phenylalanine.
- See enclosed leaflet for further information.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
48 x Chewable Tablets
Safety information
