Durex Intense Condoms Ribbed & Dotted Regular Fit 12 Pack

Durex Intense Condoms Ribbed & Dotted Regular Fit 12 PackTo help you get it on right first time, the Durex logo on the foil shows you the bottom of the condom.*Sales based. See durex.co.ukThe Naked TruthSourcingWe're Big on Protection for you and the planet. We try to do the right thing by sourcing latex in a responsible way that benefits local communities.To find out more visit www.durex.comGet to know more about your condom choice. Head to durex.com
Durex Intense condoms are ribbed & dotted with stimulating Gel.Remember, no method of contraception works 100% against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections.Durex Quality Assured100% of condoms are electronically tested.Five more quality tests are carried out on every batch.On top of that, this condom has been dermatologically tested too.Find Your Best FitEveryone is different, but the right fit should always be comfortable and secure.Easy-On, teat ended with ribs and dotsGirth - Regular Fit (Nominal width 56mm)Lube - Dosed with extra Desirex™ gel for warming, cooling or tingling sensationsThickness - ThickLatex - Transparent natural rubber latex condoms.Smells Better - The way we make Durex condoms makes them smell better.
Over 90 Years of Real SexIt's been a long-term thing.We stand for real, I feel-good, satisfying sex.And that's why for over 90 years we've been trusted by millions of people everywhere every day (and night).They've made us the world's number one condom brand.So however you want your sex today - be ready with the right protection.Worlds No1 Condom Brand
Certified under 93/42/EEC by SGS Belgium NV, CE 1639 to be used for contraception or the prevention of the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Non-medical uses have not been evaluatedDurex and the Durex logo are trademarks of the Reckitt group.
Regular FitStimulating Ribs and Dots with Desirex Gel
Net Contents
12 x Condoms
Preparation and Usage
Before You Get StartedOnly use lubricants recommended for use with condoms. Durex Intense condoms are not suitable for anal sex.Before You Get GoingBefore you use this condom, check the expiry date on the condom wrapper. If the individual container is obviously damaged, throw that one away and use a new one from an undamaged package. Put a condom on before the penis touches the other person. This helps to prevent pregnancy and the possibility of catching sexually transmitted infections during vaginal, anal or oral sex.How to Use Your Condom1 Tear the wrapper open from the serrated edge. Be careful with the condom, it could get damaged by fingernails or sharp objects.2 With the roll outside, squeeze the teat and place the condom on the tip of the erect penis.3 Roll down to the base.Stop and check if you feel the condom slipping off or too tight on the penis because this might lead to breakage. You should take the condom off soon after ejaculation. Hold the condom firmly at the base of the penis before pulling out.4 Throw the foil and used condom into a bin. Don't flush down the toilet.