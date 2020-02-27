By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Stationery Essentials Draw String Backpack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Stationery Essentials Draw String Backpack
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Ideal for back to school or exams
  • Includes everything you need to get organised \n
  • Neatly presented in a clear drawstring bag \n
  • - The Stationery Essentials set includes everything you need for heading back to school. Contained in a clear backpack, this convenient stationery set is ideal for a new school term or exam season.
  • - It includes: an A4 wiro notebook, a ring binder, subject dividers 10 part, shatterproof ruler 30cm, glue sticks 2 pack, sticky tape 2 pack, sticky notes, soft-handled scissors 12cm, a writing set and a clear 15cm pencil case.

Information

Recycling info

Lid. Paper widely recycled Packing. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Highlighters 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Tesco Branded Stationery Essential Backpack

£ 12.50
£12.50/each

Offer

Tesco Ruler Shatterproof 15Cm

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Bic Cristal Pens Black 10 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.30/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here