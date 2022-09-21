Torres Natureo Rose 75Cl 0.0% Alcohol

A nice refreshing non alcoholic wine.
I was very impressed with this non alcoholic wine. I no longer drink alcohol but if I am having a nice meal I still like the “occasion” of a glass of wine and this fits the bill perfectly. It is not overly sweet and does not leave a nasty aftertaste.
Best alcohol free rose I have tasted to date
In my opinion it is the best alcohol free rose I have tasted so far. It is fruity and served cold is very pleasant. Add soda to make it along drink
Too sweet
Never tried non alcoholic wine before. It is very very sweet. Not to my liking at all sadly.