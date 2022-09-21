We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Torres Natureo Rose 75Cl 0.0% Alcohol

image 1 of Torres Natureo Rose 75Cl 0.0% Alcohol

£6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Torres Natureo Rose 75Cl 0.0% Alcohol
  • Natureo is the fruit of much research, placing us at the forefront of high-quality de-alcoholised rosé in 2008. Made from Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon, the wine undergoes fermentation and maceration. Then the alcohol is carefully removed, thus preserving its full aroma and flavour. Pairs perfectly with traditional tapas, sausages and cured meats, as well as vegetable dishes and pasta.
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Ingredients

De-Alcoholised Wine made from Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon Grapes, Preservative E-242 and Sulfur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Made from Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon, the wine undergoes fermentation and maceration. Then the alcohol is carefully removed, thus preserving its full aroma and flavour

ABV

0.0% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before / Batch Number: See Bottom of Bottle.Cellaring: Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within five days.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Miguel Torres, S.A.,
  • C/ Miquel Torres,
  • Carbó, 6,
  • Vilafranca del Penedès,
  • 08720 - Spain.

Return to

  • Miguel Torres, S.A.,
  • C/ Miquel Torres,
  • Carbó, 6,
  • Vilafranca del Penedès,
  • 08720 - Spain.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy92 kJ / 22 kcal
Fat0 g
- of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate4 g
- of which sugars4 g
Protein0 g
Salt0 g
100 ml = 1.1%* of daily recommended calories-
*For an average adult (8,400 kJ/ 2,000 kcal)-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

A nice refreshing non alcoholic wine.

5 stars

I was very impressed with this non alcoholic wine. I no longer drink alcohol but if I am having a nice meal I still like the “occasion” of a glass of wine and this fits the bill perfectly. It is not overly sweet and does not leave a nasty aftertaste.

Best alcohol free rose I have tasted to date

4 stars

In my opinion it is the best alcohol free rose I have tasted so far. It is fruity and served cold is very pleasant. Add soda to make it along drink

Too sweet

2 stars

Never tried non alcoholic wine before. It is very very sweet. Not to my liking at all sadly.

