Rawsons Retreat Sparkling 75Cl Alcohol Free

Excellent dry guilt free fizz
This is the most convincing alcohol free wine I have tried. Dry and enjoyable and at an excellent price. It could be worth getting a few bottles of this to sober up guests at end of an evening when folk are still drinking that have had enough. Cheaper than feeding them your actual wine and they may even thank you in the morning.
Great bubbles and flavour
Great prosecco style low alcohol wine :)
Fabulous non alcoholic bubbly!
Absolutely amazing! I have a big Prosecco fan for years. This gorgeous bubbly has almost no alcohol and is a great alternative to alcoholic Prosecco. To be honest at a third of the price of a good Prosecco this Rawsons is a winner.
Best non alcoholic sparkling wine I’ve tried
This is a very good non alcoholic wine. In a bid to be healthier I’ve tried a lot of non alcoholic sparkling wines over the last year. I’m normally a vintage cava or champagne drinker and I like my sparkling wines dry! Most non alcoholic sparkling wines are much too sweet and in other packaging would pass as a carbonated soft drink. Those that try to be dry seem to achieve it by using something akin to citric acid which is unpleasantly bitter and ‘mouth drying’ and not very wine like. This is the best non-alcoholic wine I’ve tried and whilst it’s not quite the real deal, it is a decent substitute as it has a nice natural dryness and actually resembles wine in taste. I’m still hopeful that as expertise grows the quality of the non alcoholic wine category as a whole will improve, but for now this is very much my first choice. It’s also very reasonably priced compared to some products out there which are often as expensive as the full alcohol version. Thank you Rawsons and Tesco.