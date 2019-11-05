By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rawsons Retreat Sparkling 75Cl Alcohol Free

Rawsons Retreat Sparkling 75Cl Alcohol Free
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay Pinot Noir - White Australian Wine
  • Sourced from carefully selected fruit parcels, this low alcohol Chardonnay Pinot Noir Muscat is fresh and vibrant. Enjoy either as an aperitif or as an accompaniment to seafood or chicken dishes.
  • The Rawson's Retreat ranges are named after our founder's family home, "Grange Cottage", which he built in 1845.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Fresh & vibrant
  • This range is refreshing and full of flavours
  • Contains 0.5% alcohol by volume
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

De-Alcoholised Red Wine (95%), Grape Sugar (5%), Carbon Dioxide, Preservatives: Sulphur Dioxide, Ascorbic Acid

Tasting Notes

  • Dry, fruity flavor with hints of lemon peel, peach, elderflower, honey and yellow apples

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

0.375

ABV

0.5% vol

Producer

Treasury Wine Estates

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Pat Connors

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Muscat

Vinification Details

  • Rawson's Retreat wines present classic single-varietal and varietal blends in an approachable, fresh-flavoured style. Drawing on our extensive vineyard resources, these wines offer first-rate quality presenting the drinker with an affordable taste of everyday Australian wine at its best.

History

  • This range of wines were affectionately named after our founders family cottage which he built in 1845, one year after he planted his first vines on his property in Magill.

Regional Information

  • Nestled amongst old Shiraz vines and shaded by a majestic Pepper tree lies Rawson's Retreat - a place of beauty and tranquility built by our founder in South Australia in 1845. Colonial in style with a corrugated tin roof, rustic floorboards and a large verandah, it is unequivocally Australian, just like Rawson's Retreat wines. For over 150 years Rawson's Retreat winemakers have gathered in the shade of the verandah over a glass of wine to share their stories of vintages now and past.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of Australia

Warnings

  • WARNING: THIS PRODUCT IS STORED UNDER PRESSURE, TAKE CARE NOT TO SCRATCH OR DAMAGE THE BOTTLE AS IT MAY CAUSE IT TO EXPLODE. TO OPEN, POINT BOTTLE AWAY FROM SELF AND OTHERS. DO NOT USE A CORKSCREW TO REMOVE THE CORK.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Rawson's Retreat Wines,
  • 97 Sturt Highway,
  • Nuriootpa,
  • SA 5355,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 52 kJ (12 kcal)
Fat 0.0 g
Carbohydrates2.5 g
of which Sugars 2.5 g
Protein 0.0 g
Salt 0.0 g

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent dry guilt free fizz

5 stars

This is the most convincing alcohol free wine I have tried. Dry and enjoyable and at an excellent price. It could be worth getting a few bottles of this to sober up guests at end of an evening when folk are still drinking that have had enough. Cheaper than feeding them your actual wine and they may even thank you in the morning.

Great bubbles and flavour

5 stars

Great prosecco style low alcohol wine :)

Fabulous non alcoholic bubbly!

5 stars

Absolutely amazing! I have a big Prosecco fan for years. This gorgeous bubbly has almost no alcohol and is a great alternative to alcoholic Prosecco. To be honest at a third of the price of a good Prosecco this Rawsons is a winner.

Best non alcoholic sparkling wine I’ve tried

4 stars

This is a very good non alcoholic wine. In a bid to be healthier I’ve tried a lot of non alcoholic sparkling wines over the last year. I’m normally a vintage cava or champagne drinker and I like my sparkling wines dry! Most non alcoholic sparkling wines are much too sweet and in other packaging would pass as a carbonated soft drink. Those that try to be dry seem to achieve it by using something akin to citric acid which is unpleasantly bitter and ‘mouth drying’ and not very wine like. This is the best non-alcoholic wine I’ve tried and whilst it’s not quite the real deal, it is a decent substitute as it has a nice natural dryness and actually resembles wine in taste. I’m still hopeful that as expertise grows the quality of the non alcoholic wine category as a whole will improve, but for now this is very much my first choice. It’s also very reasonably priced compared to some products out there which are often as expensive as the full alcohol version. Thank you Rawsons and Tesco.

