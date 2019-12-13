Rawsons Retreat Cabernet 75Cl Alcohol Free

Excellent but too expensive
This Wine is Amazing Highly Recomend Although too expensive for such low alcohol content
Disappointing
I really didnt enjoy this. I was hoping for great things but this did not taste good. Im a newbie at low alcohol wines and from what I understand from other reviewers one can grow accustomed to the taste of these alternative drinks. For the time being I have found that the heavily chilled and sparkling offerings work better so I will give this one a miss in future.
Delicious
Delicious nearly alcohol free red wine
Spat it out!
Sadly like other low or non alcohol wines it was horrible. Tasted like medicine. One day maybe someone will find a way to make wine minus the alcohol, but it hasn’t happened yet!
Avoid this at all costs
Ghastly stuff. One sip was enough. Then I threw it away, down the sink.
Tastes like vinegar
Tastes more like vinegar than wine. Either it has gone off or shouldn't be sold as wine, I'd say an unpleasant sour cider would be a more accurate description of how it tastes. Totally undrinkable.
Fantastic wine almost like the real thing
Fantastic wine and the only alcohol free red I have found that tastes almost like the real thing
Don't waste your money.
Frankly horrible, saw a review in one of the papers which said it was good, but it's not! Unpleasant grape juice in a wine bottle.
We really enjoy this, one of the best low alcohol
We really enjoy this, one of the best low alcohol wines on the market, highly recommend
Awful
I do not recognise this as Cabernet Sauvignon. It tastes awful, I tried it again after it had 'breathed', still undrinkable