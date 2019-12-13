By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rawsons Retreat Cabernet 75Cl Alcohol Free

2.5(19)Write a review
Rawsons Retreat Cabernet 75Cl Alcohol Free
£ 4.00
£4.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Australian Wine
  • This range of wines were affectionately named after our founder's family cottage which he built in 1845, one year after he planted his first vines on his property in Magill. Sourced from carefully selected fruit parcels, this low alcohol Cabernet Sauvignon is luscious and smooth. Enjoy either as an aperitif or as an accompaniment to everyday red meat or pasta dishes.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Smooth & luscious
  • Contains 0.5% alcohol by volume
  • This range is refreshing and full of flavour
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

De-Alcoholised Red Wine (95%), Grape Sugar (5%), Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Tasting Notes

  • Concentrated blackberries and red fruits are evident immediately. Balanced firm and rounded tannins add structure. Soft, balanced palate with natural fruit sweetness

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

0.375

ABV

0.5% vol

Producer

Treasury Wine Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pat Connors

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Rawson's Retreat wines present classic single-varietal and varietal blends in an approachable, fresh-flavoured style. Drawing on our extensive vineyard resources, these wines offer first rate quality presenting the drinker with an affordable taste of everyday Australian wine at its best. We invite you to explore and enjoy the Rawson's Retreat range of wines

History

  • This range of wines were affectionately named after our founders family cottage which he built in 1845, one year after he planted his first vines on his property in Magill

Regional Information

  • Nestled amongst old Shiraz vines and shaded by a majestic Pepper tree lies Rawson's Retreat - a place of beauty and tranquility built by our founder in South Australia in 1845. Colonial in style with a corrugated tin roof, rustic floorboards and a large varandah, it is unequivocally Australian, just like Rawson's Retreat wines

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Rawson's Retreat Wines,
  • 97 Sturt Highway,
  • Nuriootpa,
  • SA 5355,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 65 kJ (15 kcal)
Fat 0.0 g
Carbohydrates3.2 g
of which Sugars 3.2 g
Protein 0.0 g
Salt 0.0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent but too expensive

5 stars

This Wine is Amazing Highly Recomend Although too expensive for such low alcohol content

Disappointing

3 stars

I really didnt enjoy this. I was hoping for great things but this did not taste good. Im a newbie at low alcohol wines and from what I understand from other reviewers one can grow accustomed to the taste of these alternative drinks. For the time being I have found that the heavily chilled and sparkling offerings work better so I will give this one a miss in future.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious nearly alcohol free red wine

Spat it out!

1 stars

Sadly like other low or non alcohol wines it was horrible. Tasted like medicine. One day maybe someone will find a way to make wine minus the alcohol, but it hasn’t happened yet!

Avoid this at all costs

1 stars

Ghastly stuff. One sip was enough. Then I threw it away, down the sink.

Tastes like vinegar

1 stars

Tastes more like vinegar than wine. Either it has gone off or shouldn't be sold as wine, I'd say an unpleasant sour cider would be a more accurate description of how it tastes. Totally undrinkable.

Fantastic wine almost like the real thing

5 stars

Fantastic wine and the only alcohol free red I have found that tastes almost like the real thing

Don't waste your money.

1 stars

Frankly horrible, saw a review in one of the papers which said it was good, but it's not! Unpleasant grape juice in a wine bottle.

We really enjoy this, one of the best low alcohol

5 stars

We really enjoy this, one of the best low alcohol wines on the market, highly recommend

Awful

1 stars

I do not recognise this as Cabernet Sauvignon. It tastes awful, I tried it again after it had 'breathed', still undrinkable

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

