Forthglade Complete Turkey Lamb Duck 6 X 395G

Forthglade Complete Turkey Lamb Duck 6 X 395G
£ 7.45
£3.15/kg

Product Description

  • For more information about our recipes and the ingredients we use go to forthglade.com
  • For more information on how to feed your dog and things to win go to: www.forthglade.com
  • Complete pet food for adult dogs 1 year+
  • Bursting with goodness
  • Nutritionally balanced, grain free, botanicals, minerals, vitamins & prebiotics, yucca extract, gently steamed
  • We're a bunch of Devonian dog lovers on a mission to make your relationship with your biggest fan as nourishing as it can be. So we use no junk or fillers - just 100% natural ingredients. This is best-friend food and tail-waggingly good.
  • Contents not to be sold separately.
  • Grain free
  • Dog's dinners from Devon
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Complete meal, grain free for adult dogs
  • Trays of complete wet meals for dogs
  • Pack size: 2370G

Information

Storage

A cool, dry place is best. Pop in the fridge after opening and use within 48 hours. Like most good food, it's tastiest at room temperature.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily feeding guide
  • Size: Small, weight: 0-10kg, trays a day: 1/2 to 1 1/4
  • Size: Medium, weight: 10-25kg, trays a day: 1 1/4 to 1 3/4
  • Size: Large, weight: 25-40kg, trays a day: 1 3/4 to 2 1/4
  • Size: Extra Large, weight: 40-70kg, trays a day: 2 1/4 to 3 1/4
  • A nutritionally complete food that can be fed on its own, added to Forthglade cold pressed dry food or used as a tasty topper. If mixing with other foods please adjust quantities accordingly. When using Forthglade for the first time, introduce it gradually to your dog over five days. It'll take between four to eight weeks to see the benefits.
  • Make sure fresh drinking water is always available.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Forthglade Foods Ltd,
  • Dartmoor View,
  • Okehampton,
  • Devon,
  • EX20 1GH,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Get in touch
Net Contents

6 x 395g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Turkey (75%)*, Sweet Potato (4%)*, Carrots (2%)*, Peas (2%)*, Minerals, Linseed Oil (0.5%)*, Dried Seaweed (0.45%)*, Herbs (Camomile, Parsley, Rosemary, Nettle) (0.12%)*, Chicory Root Extract (as a Source of Prebiotic Fructo-Oligosaccharide (0.05%)*, Glucosamine (50mg/kg), Chondroitin (50mg/kg), Yucca Extract (0.005%)*, *Natural ingredient

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Crude Protein11%
    Crude Fibre0.7%
    Crude Fat7.5%
    Crude Ash4%
    Moisture70%
    Vitamin A2,500IU
    Vitamin D3200IU
    Vitamin E30mg
    Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine)50mg
    Iron (as Iron Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)10mg
    Copper (as Copper Chelate of Glycine)5mg
    Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)0.5mg
    Additives (per kg):-
    Vitamins:-
    Trace Elements:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Duck (75%)*, Potato Flakes (4%)*, Carrots (2%)*, Peas (2%)*, Minerals, Linseed Oil (0.5%)*, Dried Seaweed (0.45%)*, Herbs (Camomile, Parsley, Rosemary, Nettle) (0.12%)*, Chicory Root Extract (as a Source of Prebiotic Fructo-Oligosaccharide (0.05%)*, Glucosamine (50mg/kg), Chondroitin (50mg/kg), Yucca Extract (0.005%)*, *Natural ingredient

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Crude Protein10.5%
    Crude Fibre0.7%
    Crude Fat9.5%
    Crude Ash3.5%
    Moisture70%
    Vitamin A2,500IU
    Vitamin D3200IU
    Vitamin E30mg
    Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine)50mg
    Iron (as Iron Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)10mg
    Copper (as Copper Chelate of Glycine)5mg
    Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)0.5mg
    Additives (per kg):-
    Vitamins:-
    Trace Elements:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Lamb (75%)*, Butternut Squash (4%)*, Carrots (2%)*, Peas (2%)*, Minerals, Linseed Oil (0.5%)*, Dried Seaweed (0.45%)*, Herbs (Camomile, Parsley, Rosemary, Nettle) (0.12%)*, Chicory Root Extract (as a Source of Prebiotic Fructo-Oligosaccharide (0.05%)*, Glucosamine (50mg/kg), Chondroitin (50mg/kg), Yucca Extract (0.005%)*, *Natural ingredient

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Crude Protein10.5%
    Crude Fibre0.7%
    Crude Fat8%
    Crude Ash4%
    Moisture70%
    Vitamin A2,500IU
    Vitamin D3200IU
    Vitamin E30mg
    Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine)50mg
    Iron (as Iron Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)10mg
    Copper (as Copper Chelate of Glycine)5mg
    Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)0.5mg
    Additives (per kg):-
    Vitamins-
    Trace Elements:-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

For all K9's you will love this food.

5 stars

Good quality products incorporated into this food. My K9's love it.

