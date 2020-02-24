Forthglade Complete Turkey Lamb Duck 6 X 395G

For all K9's you will love this food.
Good quality products incorporated into this food. My K9's love it.
A cool, dry place is best. Pop in the fridge after opening and use within 48 hours. Like most good food, it's tastiest at room temperature.
Made in England
Packing. Recyclable
6 x 395g ℮
Turkey (75%)*, Sweet Potato (4%)*, Carrots (2%)*, Peas (2%)*, Minerals, Linseed Oil (0.5%)*, Dried Seaweed (0.45%)*, Herbs (Camomile, Parsley, Rosemary, Nettle) (0.12%)*, Chicory Root Extract (as a Source of Prebiotic Fructo-Oligosaccharide (0.05%)*, Glucosamine (50mg/kg), Chondroitin (50mg/kg), Yucca Extract (0.005%)*, *Natural ingredient
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Crude Protein
|11%
|Crude Fibre
|0.7%
|Crude Fat
|7.5%
|Crude Ash
|4%
|Moisture
|70%
|Vitamin A
|2,500IU
|Vitamin D3
|200IU
|Vitamin E
|30mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine)
|50mg
|Iron (as Iron Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|10mg
|Copper (as Copper Chelate of Glycine)
|5mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)
|0.5mg
|Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
Duck (75%)*, Potato Flakes (4%)*, Carrots (2%)*, Peas (2%)*, Minerals, Linseed Oil (0.5%)*, Dried Seaweed (0.45%)*, Herbs (Camomile, Parsley, Rosemary, Nettle) (0.12%)*, Chicory Root Extract (as a Source of Prebiotic Fructo-Oligosaccharide (0.05%)*, Glucosamine (50mg/kg), Chondroitin (50mg/kg), Yucca Extract (0.005%)*, *Natural ingredient
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Crude Protein
|10.5%
|Crude Fibre
|0.7%
|Crude Fat
|9.5%
|Crude Ash
|3.5%
|Moisture
|70%
|Vitamin A
|2,500IU
|Vitamin D3
|200IU
|Vitamin E
|30mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine)
|50mg
|Iron (as Iron Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|10mg
|Copper (as Copper Chelate of Glycine)
|5mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)
|0.5mg
|Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
Lamb (75%)*, Butternut Squash (4%)*, Carrots (2%)*, Peas (2%)*, Minerals, Linseed Oil (0.5%)*, Dried Seaweed (0.45%)*, Herbs (Camomile, Parsley, Rosemary, Nettle) (0.12%)*, Chicory Root Extract (as a Source of Prebiotic Fructo-Oligosaccharide (0.05%)*, Glucosamine (50mg/kg), Chondroitin (50mg/kg), Yucca Extract (0.005%)*, *Natural ingredient
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Crude Protein
|10.5%
|Crude Fibre
|0.7%
|Crude Fat
|8%
|Crude Ash
|4%
|Moisture
|70%
|Vitamin A
|2,500IU
|Vitamin D3
|200IU
|Vitamin E
|30mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine)
|50mg
|Iron (as Iron Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|10mg
|Copper (as Copper Chelate of Glycine)
|5mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)
|0.5mg
|Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
