Forthglade Complete Chicken Butternut Vegetable 395G

Product Description
- Complete pet food for adult dogs 1 year+
- Bursting with goodness
- Nutritionally balanced, gently steamed, minerals, vitamins & prebiotics, yucca extract, botanicals, grain free
- We're a bunch of Devonian dog lovers on a mission to make your relationship with your biggest fan as nourishing as it can be.
- So we use natural ingredients with no junk or fillers. This is best-friend food and tail-waggingly good.
- 75% chicken
- Dog's dinners from Devon
- Hypoallergenic
- Grain free
- Made with natural ingredients
- Pack size: 395G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (75%)*, Butternut Squash (4%)*, Carrots (2%)*, Peas (2%)*, Minerals, Linseed Oil (0.5%)*, Dried Seaweed (0.45%)*, Herbs (Camomile, Parsley, Rosemary, Nettle) (0.12%)*, Chicory Root Extract (as a Source of Prebiotic Fructo-Oligosaccharide (0.05%)*, Glucosamine (50mg/kg), Chondroitin (50mg/kg), Yucca Extract (0.005%)*, *Natural ingredient
Storage
A cool, dry place is best. Pop in the fridge after opening and use within 48 hours. Like most good food, it's tastiest at room temperature.For 'best before end' date: see tray.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Daily feeding guide
- Size: Small; weight: 0-10kg; trays a day: 1/2 to 1 1/4
- Size: Medium; weight: 10-25kg; trays a day: 1 1/4 to 1 3/4
- Size: Large; weight: 25-40kg; trays a day: 1 3/4 to 2 1/4
- Size: Extra Large; weight: 40-70kg; trays a day: 2 1/4 to 3 1/4
- A nutritionally complete food that can be fed on its own, added to Forthglade cold pressed dry food or used as a tasty topper. If mixing with other foods please adjust quantities accordingly. When using Forthglade for the first time, introduce it gradually to your dog over five days. It'll take between four to eight weeks to see the benefits.
- Make sure fresh drinking water is always available.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Forthglade Foods Ltd,
- Dartmoor View,
- Okehampton,
- Devon,
- EX20 1GH,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Get in touch
- Email: info@forthglade.com
- Tel: 0808 169 2900
Net Contents
395g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Crude Protein
|11%
|Crude Fibre
|0.7%
|Crude Fat
|8%
|Crude Ash
|3%
|Moisture
|70%
|Vitamin A
|2,500IU
|Vitamin D3
|200IU
|Vitamin E
|30mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine)
|50mg
|Iron (as Iron Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|10mg
|Copper (as Copper Chelate of Glycine)
|5mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)
|0.5mg
|Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
