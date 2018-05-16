Naturo Adult Dog Grain Free Chicken Potato & Vegetable 400G

Product Description
- A complete pet food for adult dogs.
- Protein
- 60% Chicken - Easily digested protein
- Vitamins
- 20% Potato - Carbohydrates for energy
- Minerals
- 10% Vegetables - Natural fibre for healthy digestion
- Omega 3 & 6*
- Essential Oils & Minerals - Healthy skin and coat
- Fats & Oils
- *Contains Sunflower and Salmon Oils providing Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and promote a shiny coat.
- The Essential Mix: We combine the key food groups to create a natural and nutritious meal for your dog that is formulated to support their health and well-being through all life stages.
- Essential Proteins
- Packed full of essential amino acids provided from quality and palatable Chicken to help promote muscle growth and repair.
- Fibre & Carbohydrates
- Our range of natural vegetables provides a highly digestible source of carbohydrates for delivering energy and dietary fibre for supporting a healthy digestive system.
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Balanced blend of all the essential vitamins and minerals required, including vitamins A, D & E and calcium to support the immune system, strong teeth and bones.
- For Sensitive Digestion
- We believe that all pets deserve the best and that's why we've created our Grain Free range specially for dogs who suffer from digestive and allergy sensitivities.
- The Mackle family have been creating high quality pet food from the family farm located in beautiful County Armagh for over 40 years. Our family philosophy has always been to promote overall health and help maintain a healthy digestive system for your pet.
- All our products are fully traceable from farm to bowl and we are proud of the world renowned quality meat in our pet food recipes.
- John Mackle - Naturo CEO, with family dog 'Holly'
- Adult dog 1 to 7 years
- Added vitamins and minerals
- 100% natural ingredients
- For digestive & allergy sensitive dogs
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken 60%, Potato 20%, Vegetables 10% (Carrots, Peas), Minerals, Sunflower Oil 0.75%, Salmon Oil 0.3%, Dried Tomato, Dried Kelp, Dried Basil
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.After opening keep unused food in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours. For batch code - see foil lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Body Weight: Up to 5Kg: 1/4 -3/4 Tray, 10Kg: 3/4 - 1 1/4 Trays
- Body Weight: 20Kg: 1 1/4-2 Trays, 30Kg: 2-3 Trays
- Body Weight: 40Kg: 3 1/2-4 Trays
- This is a guide only. All dogs' needs may vary depending on age, activity and temperament. Please remove food from tray before feeding. All dogs need access to fresh water at all times.
Name and address
- Naturo Petfoods,
- a division of John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
- 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
- Moy,
- Dungannon,
- Co. Tyrone,
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Kcal (/100g)
|109
|Crude Protein
|10%
|Crude Fat
|7%
|Crude Ash
|3.5%
|Crude Fibre
|1%
|Moisture
|75%
|Vitamin A
|3000IU
|Vitamin D3
|420IU
|Vitamin E
|40mg
|Zinc (Zinc Sulphate, Monohydrate)
|25mg
|Iron (Ferrous Sulphate, Monohydrate)
|20mg
|Manganese (Manganous Sulphate, Monohydrate)
|3.75mg
|Copper (Cupric Sulphate, Pentahydrate)
|1.5mg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate, Anhydrous)
|0.38mg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite)
|0.037mg
|Nutritional Additives per kg:
|-
