Wagg Training Treats Chicken Beef & Lamb 125G

O.K. but contains random 'colours'
Would buy again if they took out the colouring, which is shown as 'colours' in the Addititves section on the back of the packet. The dogs really don't care whether they're pretty colours...
Wheat, Beef Meal (16%), Glycerine, Minerals, Chicken Meal (4%), Lamb Meal (4%), Yoghurt (4%), Chicken Fat, Gelatine, Whey Powder
Prior to opening, the pack should be stored in dry, cool conditions. After opening store in an air tight container in dry, cool conditions.
Made in the UK
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Moisture
|20%
|Protein
|21.5%
|Fat Content
|9%
|Crude Fibre
|1%
|Crude Ash
|7%
|Vitamin A
|10,000 iu
|Vitamin D3
|1,000 iu
|Vitamin E
|60 mg
|Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)
|75 mg
|Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate)
|15 mg
|Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate)
|5 mg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)
|1 mg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite)
|0.15 mg
|Additives (per kg)
|-
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
|Colours
|-
|Preservatives
|-
