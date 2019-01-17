By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wagg Training Treats Chicken Beef & Lamb 125G

Wagg Training Treats Chicken Beef & Lamb 125G
£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for all dogs 8 weeks and over.
  • Oven baked for great natural taste
  • Mini bones enriched with vitamins & minerals
  • With added calcium to help support healthy teeth and bones
  • Meaty bone shaped treats, ideal for training dogs of any age
  • With added yoghurt to help support healthy teeth and bones
  • No added sugar
  • Enriched with vitamins & minerals
  • Pack size: 125G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Wheat, Beef Meal (16%), Glycerine, Minerals, Chicken Meal (4%), Lamb Meal (4%), Yoghurt (4%), Chicken Fat, Gelatine, Whey Powder

Storage

Prior to opening, the pack should be stored in dry, cool conditions. After opening store in an air tight container in dry, cool conditions.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • Feed anytime as a treat. When feeding treats reduce your dog's main meal to keep them in a lean, active condition. Fresh drinking water should be provided at all times.
  • Energy (Kcal)
  • Per 100g: 292, Per Piece: 4

Name and address

  • Wagg Foods Ltd,
  • Dalton Airfield,
  • Topcliffe,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3HE.

Return to

  • Contact
Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Moisture20%
Protein21.5%
Fat Content9%
Crude Fibre1%
Crude Ash7%
Vitamin A10,000 iu
Vitamin D31,000 iu
Vitamin E60 mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)75 mg
Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate)15 mg
Copper (Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate) 5 mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)1 mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.15 mg
Additives (per kg)-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidants-
Colours-
Preservatives-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

O.K. but contains random 'colours'

2 stars

Would buy again if they took out the colouring, which is shown as 'colours' in the Addititves section on the back of the packet. The dogs really don't care whether they're pretty colours...

