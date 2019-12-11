By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Gold Toffee Nut Latte 8 Sachet 156G

4.5(28)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Toffee Nut Latte 8 Sachet 156G
£ 1.50
£0.96/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy342kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars10.9g
    12%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1748 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavour, Sugar and Vegetable Oil.
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us @nescafegolduki
  • Visit Nescafe.co.uk
  • Give yourself a frothy experience with NESCAFÉ Gold Toffee Nut Latte. Take a little time from your hectic day to experience the delicious combination of toffee nut and coffee.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Enjoy your latte with different flavours? Why not try our NESCAFÉ GOLD Coconut Latte and NESCAFÉ GOLD Vanilla Latte?
  • A white, milky, frothy latte with a mild coffee taste and a decadent toffee nut flavour
  • Crafted using natural high quality coffee beans
  • Made with quality fresh milk from British Dairy farmers
  • Prepare delicious drinks conveniently with 8 instant latte sachets
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 156g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (20%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (5%) [Instant Coffee (4.6%), (Roast and Ground Coffee)], Lactose, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E340), Salt [Sodium Chloride, Anti-Caking Agent (E535)], Stabilisers (E331, E452)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

8 x 19.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy1748 kJ143 kJ342 kJ8400 kJ
-414 kcal34 kcal81 kcal2000 kcal
Fat9.5g0.8g1.9g70g
of which: saturates8.7g0.7g1.7g20g
Carbohydrate72.8g5.9g14.2g260g
of which: sugars56.1g4.6g10.9g90g
Fibre1.8g0.1g0.4g-
Protein8.2g0.7g1.6g50g
Salt0.96g0.08g0.19g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 240ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

28 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Far too sweet

1 stars

I stupidly bought these even though i don’t take sugar in drinks, as it sounded nice. All it tasted of was sugar, nothing else. Threw them in the bin....

Simply the best

5 stars

Have been enjoying this coffee for years and it is the best tasting latte for me! A lovely treat during the day. If Sainsbury’s don’t have it in stock it can be tricky to find so keep a supply in the cupboard. Wish it came in larger packs Nescafé.

OMG coffee heaven

5 stars

Wow Wow Wow, Toffee Nut Latte is just heaven in a cup, A light milky coffee thats a perfect pick for during the day. It's creamy & smooth with a nutty accent & just the perfect amount of sweetness from the toffee.. You have converted me from my normal Costa caramel shot cappuccino to a better an more affordable option, Thank you. I can't wait to try more from this range.

Delicious

5 stars

This is definitely another one of my favourite lattes! So warming and tasty. Highly recommend everyone try x

amazing

5 stars

I am blown away by how tasty this is! I highly recommend to anyone looking for a sweet treat. will certainly purchase again and recommend to everyone.

Received as a birthday gift!

5 stars

Started a new job and received this new flavour of coffee as a birthday gift from one of my colleagues! My favourite beverage in a thoroughly convenient sachet which doesn't skimp on the taste! It made a great treat during the winter office hours! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

I have been enjoying the toffee nut flavour coffee but now find my supermarket isn't carrying it. Is there a reason as I am running out of the sachets?

One of my favourites!

5 stars

I tried these reluctantly when they first came out. I really wasn't sure whether this combination would work, but it totally does! All the tastes of toffee and nutty flavours compliment the coffee beautifully. The aftertaste is smooth and flavoursome. I would thoroughly recommend!

Love it

5 stars

I dont drink a lot of coffee but since i tried this one i am drinking more and more. My son loves these coffee and i have to hide the toffee nut ones or he drinks them all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Another favourite of mine. Sweet and nutty

5 stars

Amazing taste with a real nutty taste :) ideal wen you fancy something sweet and your watching what your eating on low cal diet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nescafe Gold Latte Caramel Coffee 8 X 17G

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Salted Toffee Macadamia Mocha 156G

£ 1.50
£0.96/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Double Chocolate Mocha Coffee 8 X 23G

£ 1.50
£0.82/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Vanilla Latte Coffee 8 X 18.5G

£ 1.50
£1.02/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here