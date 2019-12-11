Nescafe Gold Toffee Nut Latte 8 Sachet 156G

Far too sweet
I stupidly bought these even though i don’t take sugar in drinks, as it sounded nice. All it tasted of was sugar, nothing else. Threw them in the bin....
Simply the best
Have been enjoying this coffee for years and it is the best tasting latte for me! A lovely treat during the day. If Sainsbury’s don’t have it in stock it can be tricky to find so keep a supply in the cupboard. Wish it came in larger packs Nescafé.
OMG coffee heaven
Wow Wow Wow, Toffee Nut Latte is just heaven in a cup, A light milky coffee thats a perfect pick for during the day. It's creamy & smooth with a nutty accent & just the perfect amount of sweetness from the toffee.. You have converted me from my normal Costa caramel shot cappuccino to a better an more affordable option, Thank you. I can't wait to try more from this range.
Delicious
This is definitely another one of my favourite lattes! So warming and tasty. Highly recommend everyone try x
amazing
I am blown away by how tasty this is! I highly recommend to anyone looking for a sweet treat. will certainly purchase again and recommend to everyone.
Received as a birthday gift!
Started a new job and received this new flavour of coffee as a birthday gift from one of my colleagues! My favourite beverage in a thoroughly convenient sachet which doesn't skimp on the taste! It made a great treat during the winter office hours! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
I have been enjoying the toffee nut flavour coffee but now find my supermarket isn't carrying it. Is there a reason as I am running out of the sachets?
One of my favourites!
I tried these reluctantly when they first came out. I really wasn't sure whether this combination would work, but it totally does! All the tastes of toffee and nutty flavours compliment the coffee beautifully. The aftertaste is smooth and flavoursome. I would thoroughly recommend!
Love it
I dont drink a lot of coffee but since i tried this one i am drinking more and more. My son loves these coffee and i have to hide the toffee nut ones or he drinks them all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Another favourite of mine. Sweet and nutty
Amazing taste with a real nutty taste :) ideal wen you fancy something sweet and your watching what your eating on low cal diet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]