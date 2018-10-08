Scholl Ingrown Nail Kit

Waste of money
Waste of money. Useless unless your nails are totally flat then you wouldn't get ingrowing toenails anyway. they are impossible to fit to curved nails
Store below 25°C.
Made in UK (clips and glue) and Switzerland (aerosol) from imported and local components
Box. Recyclable
12 Months
NO SIGNAL WORD KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains small parts - choking hazard. Not suitable for use by children without adult supervision. Not suitable for use by children under 12 years old. Please SEEK ADVICE before using this product if you have diabeties as your foot condition may require treatment by a healthcare professional. NAIL GLUE SAFETY DIRECTIONS: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Cyanoacrylate. Avoid contact with skin and eyes and avoid breathing vapour. Bonds on contact. Should fingers stick together, apply a solvent such as acetone to contact areas then wash off with water. Do not use solvents near eyes or open wounds. FIRST AID: For advice, contact a doctor at once. If in eyes, hold eyelids apart and flush the eye continuously with running water. Continue flushing until advised to stop by a doctor, or for at least 15 minutes. If swallowed. Do NOT induce vomiting. For Australia and New Zealand only: For advice, contact a Poisons Information Centre (phone Australia 13 11 256; New Zealand 0800 764 766) or a doctor at once and follow the above instructions. COOLING AEROSOL SPRAY PRESSURISED DISPENSER. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT AND AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO TEMPERATURES ABOVE 50°S SUCH AS MAY OCCUR IN CARS, OR NEAR HEAT SOURCES SUCH AS HEATERS, STOVES OR OPEN FLAMES. DO NOT STORE OR USE NEAR NAKED FLAME, HEAT OR INCANDESCENT MATERIAL, FOR EXAMPLE NEAR STOVES, HEATERS, REFRIGERATORS. DO NOT SMOKE DURING USE. WARNING: INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL.
