Scholl Ingrown Nail Kit

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Ingrowing Toenail Treatment
  • Is this product right for me?
  • Scholl Ingrowing Toenail Treatment is suitable to use when there is pressure between the skin and nail causing discomfort, but not if the nail has pierced the skin.
  • If you have pressure between the skin and nail you may have:-
  • Discomfort
  • Swelling and redness where the skin is under pressure from the nail
  • If the nail has pierced the skin you may have:-
  • Sharp pain
  • Intense inflammation, swelling and redness
  • Bleeding
  • Signs of infection such as pus or discharge
  • - Relieves pain and helps the nail to grow out straight
  • - Simple 2 step treatment
  • - The Do-It-Yourself treatment for ingrowing toenails
  • - Aerosol spray cools to help soothe
  • - Can be worn with socks and shoes
  • Ingrowing toenails usually effect the big toe(s) when there is pressure between the skin and nail causing discomfort. If left untreated, the nail can grow into the flesh causing sharp pain. If the nail has pierced the skin, please seek advice from your healthcare professional.
  • Scholl Ingrowing Toenail Treatment is uniquely designed as a dual action system to treat and provide relief from discomfort caused by ingrowing toenails.
  • 1: Aerosol Spray cools to help soothe
  • 2: Toenail Straightening Clip allows the nail to grow out straight to prevent discomfort and pain
  • Can be worn with shoes and socks.
  • UK/SC/0418/0014i

Information

Storage

Store below 25°C.

Produce of

Made in UK (clips and glue) and Switzerland (aerosol) from imported and local components

Preparation and Usage

  • Read the enclosed instructions leaflet carefully before use and retain for future reference.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains small parts - choking hazard. Not suitable for use by children without adult supervision. Not suitable for use by children under 12 years old.
  • Please SEEK ADVICE before using this product if you have diabeties as your foot condition may require treatment by a healthcare professional.
  • NAIL GLUE
  • SAFETY DIRECTIONS:
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Cyanoacrylate. Avoid contact with skin and eyes and avoid breathing vapour. Bonds on contact. Should fingers stick together, apply a solvent such as acetone to contact areas then wash off with water. Do not use solvents near eyes or open wounds.
  • FIRST AID: For advice, contact a doctor at once. If in eyes, hold eyelids apart and flush the eye continuously with running water. Continue flushing until advised to stop by a doctor, or for at least 15 minutes. If swallowed. Do NOT induce vomiting.
  • For Australia and New Zealand only: For advice, contact a Poisons Information Centre (phone Australia 13 11 256; New Zealand 0800 764 766) or a doctor at once and follow the above instructions.
  • COOLING AEROSOL SPRAY
  • PRESSURISED DISPENSER. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT AND AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO TEMPERATURES ABOVE 50°S SUCH AS MAY OCCUR IN CARS, OR NEAR HEAT SOURCES SUCH AS HEATERS, STOVES OR OPEN FLAMES. DO NOT STORE OR USE NEAR NAKED FLAME, HEAT OR INCANDESCENT MATERIAL, FOR EXAMPLE NEAR STOVES, HEATERS, REFRIGERATORS. DO NOT SMOKE DURING USE. WARNING: INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Return to

  • Contact us
  • Contact Line:
  • UK: 033 2005 345
  • ROI: 01 630 5429
  • www.scholl.com
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Safety information

  1. Flammable
NO SIGNAL WORD KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains small parts - choking hazard. Not suitable for use by children without adult supervision. Not suitable for use by children under 12 years old. Please SEEK ADVICE before using this product if you have diabeties as your foot condition may require treatment by a healthcare professional. NAIL GLUE SAFETY DIRECTIONS: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Cyanoacrylate. Avoid contact with skin and eyes and avoid breathing vapour. Bonds on contact. Should fingers stick together, apply a solvent such as acetone to contact areas then wash off with water. Do not use solvents near eyes or open wounds. FIRST AID: For advice, contact a doctor at once. If in eyes, hold eyelids apart and flush the eye continuously with running water. Continue flushing until advised to stop by a doctor, or for at least 15 minutes. If swallowed. Do NOT induce vomiting. For Australia and New Zealand only: For advice, contact a Poisons Information Centre (phone Australia 13 11 256; New Zealand 0800 764 766) or a doctor at once and follow the above instructions. COOLING AEROSOL SPRAY PRESSURISED DISPENSER. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT AND AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO TEMPERATURES ABOVE 50°S SUCH AS MAY OCCUR IN CARS, OR NEAR HEAT SOURCES SUCH AS HEATERS, STOVES OR OPEN FLAMES. DO NOT STORE OR USE NEAR NAKED FLAME, HEAT OR INCANDESCENT MATERIAL, FOR EXAMPLE NEAR STOVES, HEATERS, REFRIGERATORS. DO NOT SMOKE DURING USE. WARNING: INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of money

1 stars

Waste of money. Useless unless your nails are totally flat then you wouldn't get ingrowing toenails anyway. they are impossible to fit to curved nails

