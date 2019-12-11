By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr Oetker Bright & Bold Mix

Dr Oetker Bright & Bold Mix
£ 2.00
£2.25/100g

Product Description

  • Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
  • Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
  • For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
  • Dr. Oetker Bright & Bold Sprinkle Mix is a 4 cell sprinkle set offering a variety of fun colours that can be sprinkled into cake mix, used to decorate cupcakes or even splashed over ice cream and jelly at parties. Great for adding a colourful addition to the bake, they're great for using when baking with the kids.
  • Pack size: 89g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dextrose, Wheat starch, Glucose syrup, Rice flour, Modified maize starch, Vegetable fat (palm), Colouring foods (concentrates from radish, sweet potato, safflower, lemon, blackcurrants), Colours (curcumin, riboflavins, brilliant blue FCF, patent blue V, titanium dioxide), Glazing agents (shellac, canauba wax, beeswax white and yellow), Vegetable oil (coconut), Emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, soya lecithins), Salt, Barley malt, Anti-caking agent (talc)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results sprinkle on icing just before it sets and on desserts or ice cream just before serving.

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

  • Get in Touch
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • www.oetker.co.uk
  • For Dr. Oetker Ireland, visit www.oetker.ie

Net Contents

89g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1671 kJ/393 kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 97g
of which sugars 88g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0.03g

