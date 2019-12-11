Dr Oetker Bright & Bold Mix
Product Description
- Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
- Dr. Oetker Bright & Bold Sprinkle Mix is a 4 cell sprinkle set offering a variety of fun colours that can be sprinkled into cake mix, used to decorate cupcakes or even splashed over ice cream and jelly at parties. Great for adding a colourful addition to the bake, they're great for using when baking with the kids.
- Pack size: 89g
Sugar, Dextrose, Wheat starch, Glucose syrup, Rice flour, Modified maize starch, Vegetable fat (palm), Colouring foods (concentrates from radish, sweet potato, safflower, lemon, blackcurrants), Colours (curcumin, riboflavins, brilliant blue FCF, patent blue V, titanium dioxide), Glazing agents (shellac, canauba wax, beeswax white and yellow), Vegetable oil (coconut), Emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, soya lecithins), Salt, Barley malt, Anti-caking agent (talc)
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See lid.
- For best results sprinkle on icing just before it sets and on desserts or ice cream just before serving.
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- Get in Touch
89g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1671 kJ/393 kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|97g
|of which sugars
|88g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.03g
