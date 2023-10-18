We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of E45 Cream 500G
image 1 of E45 Cream 500Gimage 2 of E45 Cream 500Gimage 3 of E45 Cream 500Gimage 4 of E45 Cream 500Gimage 5 of E45 Cream 500G

E45 Cream 500G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£16.00

£3.20/100g

E45 Cream 500G
Treatment for dry skin conditions includingDry/flaky skinEczemaItchy skinDry psoriasisSunburnWhat E45 Cream is Used for:E45 cream has been clinically proven to treat and soothe dry, itching, flaking, chapped, rough and calloused skin, sunburn and detergent hands. Non greasy formula leaves skin soft & relieved. E45 cream is also for more serious dry skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, ichthyosis and certain dry cases of psoriasis. Perfume free - dermatologically tested.
Straightforward skincareWhite soft paraffin, light liquid paraffin, anhydrous lanolin (medilan)
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

E45 Cream is a White Cream containing White Soft Paraffin 14.5% w/w, Light Liquid Paraffin 12.6% w/w and Anhydrous Lanolin (Medilan) 1% w/w as active ingredients, Also Glyceryl Monostearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetostearyl Sulphate, Carbomer, Methyl Hydroxybenzoate (E218), Propyl Hydroxybenzoate (E216), Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid Monohydrate, Purified Water

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use E45 Cream:Twist pump to open position. Depress pump to dispense cream. Twist back to lock. Apply to the affected skin 2 or 3 times daily. For external use only. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. Each use of the pump dispenses approx 4g of cream.

View all Skincare

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here