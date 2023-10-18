E45 Cream 500G

BEFORE YOU USE E45 CREAM: E45 cream can be used everyday by the whole family, including infants over the age of 1 month. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Use this medicine only on your skin. Do not use near the mouth, inner nose, eyes, genital area or on broken skin. E45 cream contains: Cetyl alcohol which may cause local skin reactions (e.g. contact dermatitis). E216 and E218 which may cause allergic reactions (possibly delayed). Do not smoke or go near naked flames - risk of severe burns. Fabric (clothing, bedding, dressings etc) that has been in contact with this product burns more easily and is a serious fire hazard. Washing clothing and bedding may reduce product build-up but not totally remove it. Speak to your doctor if you are using minoxidil. Not recommended during breastfeeding. POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: Occasionally, allergic reaction or worsening of acne may occur. If you suspect an allergic reaction, such as a rash, or if anything unusual happens, stop using the product. If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed above. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: "http://www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard" or search for MHRA Yellow Card in the Google Play or Apple App Store. By reporting side effects, you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. Fire hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames clothing & bedding with this product dried on them can catch fire easily.