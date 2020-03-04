Tesco Rich Tea Biscuit 300G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(47)Write a review
£ 0.30
£0.10/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy182kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1895kJ / 450kcal

Product Description

  • Rich tea biscuits.
  • SMOOTH & SNAPPY Carefully baked for a dunkable, lightly malty treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits in Britain for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 31 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (9.6g)
Energy1895kJ / 450kcal182kJ / 43kcal
Fat14.2g1.4g
Saturates5.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate71.8g6.9g
Sugars19.8g1.9g
Fibre3.1g0.3g
Protein7.3g0.7g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

47 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Less is more

5 stars

Ah, yes. The rich tea is a simple biscuit, overlooked by many. These are certainly a basic choice of biscuit, but they are nonetheless enjoyable.

Perfect rich tea biscuits. Thanks Tesco.

5 stars

Perfect rich tea biscuits. Thanks Tesco.

Dunking good

5 stars

Delicious with a cup of tea or coffee, especially for dunking.

Decent biscuit but with some unwanted side effects

4 stars

Of comparable quality to the well-established brand at a third of the cost. The flavour is a bit blander but it's acceptable. Pleasantly crispy/crunchy and excellent with a cup of tea or a glass of milk. WARNING: I'll freely admit that eating an entire 300G packet of these in a single afternoon was a bad idea and I've certainly paid the price for the past day or so with cramping/spasms in my lower bowel and trapped wind. No other symptoms but a lot of discomfort! I'm not an IBS sufferer, by the way. This is the second time that I've experienced this after eating an entire pack of these biscuits so I think I can safely say that I've isolated the cause. I did a bit of internet research and it seems to be a widely reported phenomenon with all brands of Rich Tea - not just these. I'm guessing that one the ingredients is responsible for the reaction. Anyway - take heed, friends.

Disgusting taste.

1 stars

Disgusting, in a word. I took a bite and it was so tasteless and bland that I thought that they must be out of date because they surely didn't taste like rich tea biscuits. They were not out of date, and there was an oily backtaste as well, and although I don't like oversweet biscuits, they didn't have enough sweetness to cover this. I'm at a loss to know why manufacturers are replacing a proper cooking fat, preferably butter, with sickly oils,and ruining the taste of foods.

Tastes like cardboard. Horrible.

1 stars

Tastes like cardboard. Horrible.

What a treart :)

5 stars

these biscuits are fabulous. I ate 600 packs on my flight from London to Paris and I could of ate moreeeee!!!!!! 10/10 would recommend to my alpine cousin.

Really tasty and dairy free too!

5 stars

Really tasty and dairy free too!

Tasty. BUT .

3 stars

The taste is good but expect to find half of the pack broken

Equally as good as the more expensive ones.

4 stars

I buy two packs every week, fantastic for the price. One big drawback, in almost every pack every second biscuit is broken into two very neatly right across the middle, is a nuisance but I can deal with that. still keep buying them because they are great value for money. Always have two or three to finish my breakfast.

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

