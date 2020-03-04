Tesco Rich Tea Biscuit 300G

Less is more
Ah, yes. The rich tea is a simple biscuit, overlooked by many. These are certainly a basic choice of biscuit, but they are nonetheless enjoyable.
Perfect rich tea biscuits. Thanks Tesco.
Dunking good
Delicious with a cup of tea or coffee, especially for dunking.
Decent biscuit but with some unwanted side effects
Of comparable quality to the well-established brand at a third of the cost. The flavour is a bit blander but it's acceptable. Pleasantly crispy/crunchy and excellent with a cup of tea or a glass of milk. WARNING: I'll freely admit that eating an entire 300G packet of these in a single afternoon was a bad idea and I've certainly paid the price for the past day or so with cramping/spasms in my lower bowel and trapped wind. No other symptoms but a lot of discomfort! I'm not an IBS sufferer, by the way. This is the second time that I've experienced this after eating an entire pack of these biscuits so I think I can safely say that I've isolated the cause. I did a bit of internet research and it seems to be a widely reported phenomenon with all brands of Rich Tea - not just these. I'm guessing that one the ingredients is responsible for the reaction. Anyway - take heed, friends.
Disgusting taste.
Disgusting, in a word. I took a bite and it was so tasteless and bland that I thought that they must be out of date because they surely didn't taste like rich tea biscuits. They were not out of date, and there was an oily backtaste as well, and although I don't like oversweet biscuits, they didn't have enough sweetness to cover this. I'm at a loss to know why manufacturers are replacing a proper cooking fat, preferably butter, with sickly oils,and ruining the taste of foods.
Tastes like cardboard. Horrible.
What a treart :)
these biscuits are fabulous. I ate 600 packs on my flight from London to Paris and I could of ate moreeeee!!!!!! 10/10 would recommend to my alpine cousin.
Really tasty and dairy free too!
Tasty. BUT .
The taste is good but expect to find half of the pack broken
Equally as good as the more expensive ones.
I buy two packs every week, fantastic for the price. One big drawback, in almost every pack every second biscuit is broken into two very neatly right across the middle, is a nuisance but I can deal with that. still keep buying them because they are great value for money. Always have two or three to finish my breakfast.