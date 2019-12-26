By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Milk Chocolate Easter Sheep 40G

Lindt Milk Chocolate Easter Sheep 40G

£ 1.50
£3.75/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring Vanillin, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14 min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: (see sticker)

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2277 kJ / 545 kcal
Fat 32 g
- of which saturates 20 g
Carbohydrate 56 g
- of which sugars 55 g
Protein7.4 g
Salt0.20 g

