Nakd Peanut Delight 35G Bar
Offer
Product Description
- Peanut raw fruit bar
- Join the Wholefood Revolution! Replace over-processed foods with nourishing wholefoods and get ready to be happy. This satisfying slice of simple goodness is a great place to start. Hope you love it as much as we do. Nature is nice!
- We'd love you to join us and discover the delightful world of wholefood alternatives:
- Before you reach for a sweet when hangry, give this one a go! Scrumptiously satisfying Nakd Peanut Delight bars are chock full of 100% natural ingredients like delicious dates and protein-packed peanuts. This little beauty is perfect as a pick-me up between meals or just when you feel like treating yourself. Oh, and they're free from gluten and dairy. Chewy, peanutty perfection, mmmmm.
- We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
- They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness. We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good.
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Dates 53%, Peanuts 46%, Sea Salt, A hint of Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soya, other Nuts
Storage
Best before: see side of pack
Warnings
- May contain the odd shell or pit piece
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Return to
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1783kJ
|624kJ
|-
|425kcal
|149kcal
|Fat
|21.5g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|3.9g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|41.7g
|14.6g
|of which sugars
|38.8g
|13.6g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|13.6g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
Safety information
May contain the odd shell or pit piece
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
