Lindt Truffles Nocciolatte Easter Milk Chocolate Egg 340G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Egg. Nocciolatte truffles: Milk chocolate with hazelnut filling and whole hazelnut. Nocciolatte bar: Milk chocolate with hazelnut filling and whole hazelnuts (7%).
- Lindt Sustainability
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Delicious Milk chocolate egg with Milk chocolate bar & truffles filled with hazelnut praline and whole hazelnuts
- For over 170 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including Nocciolatte - a delicious Milk chocolate indulgence.
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- IT-21056,
- Induno Olona (VA).
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
340g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts (13%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Low-Fat Cocoa, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2318kJ / 556 kcal Fat 35g - of which saturates 18g Carbohydrate 51g - of which sugars 49g Protein 7.1g Salt 0.29g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Hazelnuts (22.9%), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring (Vanillin), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2455kJ / 589 kcal Fat 39g - of which saturates 15g Carbohydrate 50g - of which sugars 45g Protein 7.0g Salt 0.19g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2250kJ / 539 kcal Fat 31g - of which saturates 19g Carbohydrate 57g - of which sugars 55g Protein 7.1g Salt 0.36g
