By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Truffles Nocciolatte Easter Milk Chocolate Egg 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Lindt Truffles Nocciolatte Easter Milk Chocolate Egg 340G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£2.95/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Egg. Nocciolatte truffles: Milk chocolate with hazelnut filling and whole hazelnut. Nocciolatte bar: Milk chocolate with hazelnut filling and whole hazelnuts (7%).
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Delicious Milk chocolate egg with Milk chocolate bar & truffles filled with hazelnut praline and whole hazelnuts
  • For over 170 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including Nocciolatte - a delicious Milk chocolate indulgence.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • IT-21056,
  • Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

340g ℮

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts (13%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Low-Fat Cocoa, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy2318kJ / 556 kcal
    Fat35g
    - of which saturates18g
    Carbohydrate51g
    - of which sugars49g
    Protein7.1g
    Salt0.29g

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Hazelnuts (22.9%), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring (Vanillin), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy2455kJ / 589 kcal
    Fat39g
    - of which saturates 15g
    Carbohydrate50g
    - of which sugars45g
    Protein7.0g
    Salt0.19g

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy2250kJ / 539 kcal
    Fat31g
    - of which saturates 19g
    Carbohydrate57g
    - of which sugars55g
    Protein7.1g
    Salt0.36g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Lindt Lindor Gold Assorted Milk Chocolate Shell Egg 355G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 15.00
£4.23/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Lindt Lindor Silver Assorted Milk Chocolate Egg 355G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 15.00
£4.23/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Egg 274G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£2.19/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here