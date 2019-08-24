Haagen Dazs Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bars 3X80ml

Heaven
Pure Heaven!
More sea salt than salted caramel.
I would give this product 0 stars if that was an option. Brought these for the first time, let 3 different people try them that all love salted caramel and the verdict was exactly the same. We all had one bite and had to throw the ice cream in the bin, these are incredible salty. In fact it tastes like you’re eating pure sea salt. Would not recommend these to anyone at all.
Smooth ice cream and full of gooey loveliness
Lovely dessert. you don't and can't possibly share this. A quick pudding. Smooth ice cream and oozing with a salted caramelly sauce. mmmmm