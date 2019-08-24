By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haagen Dazs Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bars 3X80ml

3.5(3)Write a review
Haagen Dazs Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bars 3X80ml
1 x portion (70g)
  • Energy1076 kJ 257 kcal
    13%
  • Fat18.2 g
    26%
  • Saturates11.4 g
    57%
  • Sugars17.1 g
    19%
  • Salt0.34 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Caramel ice cream with Belgian chocolate (22%), salted caramel swirl (8%) and salted caramel brittle (7%).
  • Haagen-Dazs ice cream bars. The perfect snack for an extraordinary moment.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge yourself in our extraordinary Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bar.
  • 240ml = 210g
  • Made with real cream
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 240ml

Information

Ingredients

Caramel Ice Cream (Fresh Cream (24%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Condensed Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Belgian Chocolate (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Butter Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Salted Caramel Swirl (Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Salted Caramel Brittle (Sugar, Butter, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts

Storage

Keep stored below -18°C.Once thawed, do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

Number of uses

Contains 3 portions

Net Contents

3 x 80ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g(70g) Portion%* (70g)
Energy 1537kJ / 367kcal1076kJ/ 257kcal13%
Fat 26.0g18.2g26%
of which saturates 16.3g11.4g57%
Carbohydrate 28.2g19.7g8%
of which sugars 24.5g17.1g19%
Fibre 1.2g0.8g-
Protein 4.4g3.1g6%
Salt 0.49g0.34g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 3 portions---

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Heaven

5 stars

Pure Heaven!

More sea salt than salted caramel.

1 stars

I would give this product 0 stars if that was an option. Brought these for the first time, let 3 different people try them that all love salted caramel and the verdict was exactly the same. We all had one bite and had to throw the ice cream in the bin, these are incredible salty. In fact it tastes like you’re eating pure sea salt. Would not recommend these to anyone at all.

Smooth ice cream and full of gooey loveliness

5 stars

Lovely dessert. you don't and can't possibly share this. A quick pudding. Smooth ice cream and oozing with a salted caramelly sauce. mmmmm

