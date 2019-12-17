Carte D'or Mint Chocolate Ice Cream 1 L
- Mint dairy ice cream with dark chocolate pieces (8%)
- Mint Chocolate Ice Cream at its best.
- Our Mint Chocolate ice cream is made with dark chocolate pieces for a delicious, authentic taste. Your perfect dessert.
- Try Carte D'Or Mint Chocolate ice cream today.
- A rich mint chocolate ice cream made with dark chocolate pieces, is Rainforest Alliance Certified making it the best dessert to serve to your friends and family. On top of that our Carte D’Or Mint Chocolate doesn’t contain any artificial colours and flavours.
- Why not try a scoop of scrumptious Carte D’Or Mint Chocolate on the side of your favourite pudding to elevate your dessert to new extremes. Delicious on the side of a piping hot apple crumble and absolutely divine scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie.
- Our delicious Carte D’Or Mint Chocolate ice cream is now available in a 1L tub, even more Carte D’Or to enjoy and share with your family and friends. Carte D’Or has been the expert in Ice Cream for the past 40 years since our beginnings as a dessert restaurant brand in Paris.
- For more delicious recipes or dessert inspiration visit www.cartedor.co.uk and for some quick and easy tricks and hacks on how to create a dessert masterpiece visit our You Tube channel: Cartedoruk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSUv7b0ZyW0
- Carte D'Or Mint Ice Cream Dessert
- Mint Ice Cream with dark chocolate pieces
- Mint Chocolate Chip frozen dessert
- Now 1 litre
- Sustainably sourced
- Rainforest Alliance Certified
- Pack size: 1000ml
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, fresh CREAM (12%) glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, cocoa mass¹, BUTTERoil, whey solids (MILK), cocoa butter¹, emulsifiers (mono-and diglycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), colour (copper complexes of chlorophyllins), fat reduced cocoa powder¹, flavouring. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™
storage temperature at -18°C
United Kingdom
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Unilever UK,
- Carte D'Or,
- FREEPOST ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
1000 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|918 kJ
|459 kJ
|459 kJ
|5%
|Energy (kcal)
|218 kcal
|109 kcal
|109 kcal
|5%
|Fat (g)
|11 g
|5.2 g
|5.2 g
|7%
|of which saturates (g)
|6.9 g
|3.5 g
|3.5 g
|18%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|28 g
|14 g
|14 g
|5%
|of which sugars (g)
|24 g
|12 g
|12 g
|13%
|Protein (g)
|2.8 g
|1.4 g
|1.4 g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.1 g
|0.05 g
|0.05 g
|1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 10 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
