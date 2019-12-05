Swedish Glace Vanilla Non Dairy Frozen Dessert 750Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Vanilla soy ice cream.
  • Swedish Glace Soy Dairy Free Vanilla ice cream, 750ml. A non-dairy frozen dessert, Swedish Glace is the perfect sweet treat for those who may be lactose or gluten intolerant. Gluten-free, lactose-free and Kosher-approved, it is also suitable for both vegetarians and vegans. At Swedish Glace, we are passionate about producing delicious ice cream for people who are dairy-free and don’t want to compromise on taste. We’re as passionate about wellbeing as we are about ice cream and we know that many of you choose to follow a dairy-free diet, whether you are adopting a vegan lifestyle, or are intolerant to dairy, lactose or gluten. That’s why our products have always been vegan-friendly, and free from dairy, lactose and gluten. That’s why our products have always been vegan-friendly, and free from dairy, lactose and gluten. Free from any animal products, our ice cream’s not only animal friendly, it’s suitable for vegetarians and vegans too. We ditched the dairy and laid off the lactose in making each delicious scoop of Swedish Glace. It’s perfect for people who are dairy or lactose intolerant. Free from gluten, people who are gluten intolerant or coeliac can enjoy our tasty ice cream, worry free., and free from dairy, lactose and gluten.
  • Swedish Glace Soy Dairy Free Vanilla ice cream
  • Wonderfully smooth and made with soy, our delicious dairy-free vanilla ice cream never fails to hit the sweet spot
  • Dairy free and lactose free
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher certified
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, coconut oil, dextrose, SOYBEAN powder (2%), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), flavouring, salt, vanilla bean pieces, colour (carotenes). Gluten free

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C

Produce of

Lithuania

Preparation and Usage

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

750 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)733 kJ385 kJ385 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)174 kcal91 kcal91 kcal5%
Fat (g)5.8 g3.1 g3.1 g4%
of which saturates (g)4.9 g2.6 g2.6 g13%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g15 g15 g6%
of which sugars (g)22 g11 g11 g12%
Protein (g)1 g0.5 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)0.21 g0.11 g0.11 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 8 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

66 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent Plain vanilla

5 stars

Excellent. If you like plain vanilla this is really good. I had heard it was good and wanted to try. It didn't disappoint. It creamy and it melts on hot deserts. Will definitely repurchase.

Exactly like dairy ice cream

5 stars

Tastes exactly like dairy ice cream - some of my family members actually prefer it to dairy ice cream! Super creamy and thoroughly enjoyable.

Most delicious non dairy ice cream!

5 stars

The best ice cream I have ever tasted and non dairy too which is a bonus for me as dairy can give me problems. Just eaten on it's own is completely delicious.

Dairy free ice cream desert is just delicious

5 stars

I love swedish ice cream desert it is one of the best dairy free ice cream 's there is around. Even with the new ice creams around now. I love the vanilla - it is creamy - smooth lovely as a desert with fruit or topping of any other kind. I have had No problems with tesco not having it in stock at any time. Try it it is yummmmmy

dairy free but tastes like really good ice cream

5 stars

Amazing flavour and texture bought as dairy free but whole family absolutely love it ..wonderful dairy free creamy ice cream which tastes like normal creamy ice cream!!!

Can’t believe it’s vegan!

5 stars

Really lovely, best vegan ice cream I’ve ever tasted.

Cannot tell you are eating a dairy free ice cream!

5 stars

Cannot tell you are eating a dairy free ice cream! It’s amazing. So rich and smooth and creamy!

Delicious ice cream

5 stars

I love this ice cream, and so do the rest of the family I have tried other vegan ice cream and this is the best. However I hate the container! It is difficult to open because of the shape, and is painful on the fingers in the process........ Is there a reason for the odd shape? I would still buy it, but it is really annoying.

Delicious.Best vanilla ice-cream I have ever taste

5 stars

Delicious.Best vanilla ice-cream I have ever tasted

Tried this as a dairy free healthy alternative to

5 stars

Tried this as a dairy free healthy alternative to ice cream. Great taste and as good as vanilla ice cream.

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

