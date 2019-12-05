Swedish Glace Vanilla Non Dairy Frozen Dessert 750Ml

Excellent Plain vanilla
Excellent. If you like plain vanilla this is really good. I had heard it was good and wanted to try. It didn't disappoint. It creamy and it melts on hot deserts. Will definitely repurchase.
Exactly like dairy ice cream
Most delicious non dairy ice cream!
Dairy free ice cream desert is just delicious
I love swedish ice cream desert it is one of the best dairy free ice cream 's there is around. Even with the new ice creams around now. I love the vanilla - it is creamy - smooth lovely as a desert with fruit or topping of any other kind. I have had No problems with tesco not having it in stock at any time. Try it it is yummmmmy
dairy free but tastes like really good ice cream
Can’t believe it’s vegan!
Cannot tell you are eating a dairy free ice cream!
Delicious ice cream
I love this ice cream, and so do the rest of the family I have tried other vegan ice cream and this is the best. However I hate the container! It is difficult to open because of the shape, and is painful on the fingers in the process........ Is there a reason for the odd shape? I would still buy it, but it is really annoying.
Delicious.Best vanilla ice-cream I have ever taste
Tried this as a dairy free healthy alternative to
