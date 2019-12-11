Swedish Glace Soy Sticks Vanilla Ice Cream 5X55ml

Product Description
- Vanilla soy ice cream and chocolate flavour coating (21%)
- Swedish Glace Soy Dairy Free Vanilla ice cream sticks, 5x55ml. A non-dairy frozen dessert, Swedish Glace is the perfect sweet treat for those who may be lactose or gluten intolerant. Gluten-free and lactose-free, it is also suitable for both vegetarians and vegans. At Swedish Glace, we are passionate about producing delicious ice cream for people who are dairy-free and don’t want to compromise on taste. We’re as passionate about wellbeing as we are about ice cream and we know that many of you choose to follow a dairy-free diet, whether you are adopting a vegan lifestyle, or are intolerant to dairy, lactose or gluten. That’s why our products have always been vegan-friendly, and free from dairy, lactose and gluten. That’s why our products have always been vegan-friendly, and free from dairy, lactose and gluten. Free from any animal products, our ice cream’s not only animal friendly, it’s suitable for vegetarians and vegans too. We ditched the dairy and laid off the lactose in making each delicious scoop of Swedish Glace. It’s perfect for people who are dairy or lactose intolerant. Free from gluten, people who are gluten intolerant or coeliac can enjoy our tasty ice cream, worry free., and free from dairy, lactose and gluten.
- Swedish Glace Soy Dairy Free Vanilla ice cream sticks
- Fabulously tasty and made with soy, our dairy-free vanilla ice cream sticks are packed full of fruity flavour and encased in a chocolate flavour coating
- Dairy free and lactose free
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Store at -18 degrees
- Pack size: 275ml
Information
Ingredients
water, sugar, vegetable oils (coconut, rapeseed), glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, dextrose, SOYABEAN powder (1, 5%), fat reduced cocoa powder, emulsifiers (E471 mono and diglycerides of fatty acids, E322 sunflower or rapeseed lecithin), flavourings, stabilisers (E410 locust bean gum, E412 guar gum, E407 carrageenan), salt, vanilla bean pieces, colour (E160a (ii) betacarotene). Gluten free
Storage
Storage temperature: -18°C
Produce of
Lithuania
Net Contents
275 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1192 kJ
|803 kJ
|441 kJ
|5%
|Energy (kcal)
|285 kcal
|192 kcal
|105 kcal
|5%
|Fat (g)
|18 g
|12 g
|6.7 g
|10%
|of which saturates (g)
|14 g
|9.3 g
|5.2 g
|26%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|30 g
|20 g
|11 g
|4%
|of which sugars (g)
|24 g
|16 g
|8.9 g
|10%
|Protein (g)
|1 g
|0.7 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|0.17 g
|0.11 g
|0.06 g
|1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 55 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
