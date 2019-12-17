Carte D'or Rum & Raisin Ice Cream 1 L

This is the best ice cream I’ve ever eaten!
Carte D’or is the best ice cream I’ve ever eaten! Especially with the rum and raisin. It’s absolutely gorgeous.
Doesn't get better.
Excellent in every way
Beautifully creamy with a subtle rum taste and soft, squashy raisins that have been steeped in rum. Loved by all the family.
Artificial
So artificial, tipped whole thing down the sink!
Resins very bitter!!.
This ice cream isn't nice!, the rasins are too bitter, need to be soaked in rum and sugar syrup!!!, to improve flavour!!.
Needs more raisins
Not enough raisins but tastes ok