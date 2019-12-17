By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carte D'or Rum & Raisin Ice Cream 1 L

3(6)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Rum & Raisin Ice Cream 1 L
£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Rum dairy ice cream with West Indies Rum (2%) and rum soaked raisins (11%)
  • Rum & Raisin Ice Cream at its best.
  • Our Rum & Raisin ice cream is made with rum from the West Indies for a delicious, authentic taste. Your perfect dessert.
  • Try Carte D'Or Rum & Raisin ice cream today.
  • A rich rum & raisin ice cream made with West Indies rum which is sustainably sourced, making it the best dessert to serve to your friends and family. On top of that our Carte D’Or Rum & Raisin doesn’t contain any artificial colours and flavours.
  • Why not try a scoop of scrumptious Carte D’Or Rum & Raisin on the side of your favourite pudding to elevate your dessert to new extremes. Delicious on the side of a piping hot apple crumble and absolutely divine scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie.
  • Our delicious Carte D’Or Rum & Raisin ice cream is now available in a 1L tub, even more Carte D’Or to enjoy and share with your family and friends. Carte D’Or has been the expert in Ice Cream for the past 40 years since our beginnings as a dessert restaurant brand in Paris.
  • For more delicious recipes or dessert inspiration visit www.cartedor.co.uk and for some quick and easy tricks and hacks on how to create a dessert masterpiece visit our You Tube channel: Cartedoruk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSUv7b0ZyW0
  • Carte D'Or Rum and Raisin Ice Cream Dessert
  • Rum and Raisin Ice Cream
  • Made with rum from the West Indies
  • Rum and Raisin Frozen Dessert
  • Now 1 litre
  • Sustainably sourced
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, CREAM, raisins (8%), glucose syrup, water, rum (5%) BUTTERoil, whey solids (MILK), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, xanthan gum, carrageenan), emulsifier (mono-and diglycerides of fatty acids), carrot concentrate, flavourings, lemon juice concentrate. Contains 1.73% alcohol in volume

Storage

storage temperature at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

1000 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)838 kJ419 kJ419 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)200 kcal100 kcal100 kcal5%
Fat (g)7.5 g3.7 g3.7 g5%
of which saturates (g)5.1 g2.5 g2.5 g13%
Carbohydrate (g)25 g13 g13 g5%
of which sugars (g)22 g11 g11 g12%
Protein (g)2.5 g1.3 g1.3 g3%
Salt (g)0.12 g0.06 g0.06 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 10 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

This is the best ice cream I’ve ever eaten!

5 stars

Carte D’or is the best ice cream I’ve ever eaten! Especially with the rum and raisin. It’s absolutely gorgeous.

Doesn't get better.

4 stars

Doesn't get better.

Excellent in every way

5 stars

Beautifully creamy with a subtle rum taste and soft, squashy raisins that have been steeped in rum. Loved by all the family.

Artificial

1 stars

So artificial, tipped whole thing down the sink!

Resins very bitter!!.

1 stars

This ice cream isn't nice!, the rasins are too bitter, need to be soaked in rum and sugar syrup!!!, to improve flavour!!.

Needs more raisins

3 stars

Not enough raisins but tastes ok

Usually bought next

Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Carte D'or Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert 1000Ml

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Carte D'or Strawberry Ice Cream 1000Ml

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Carte D'or Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream 1000Ml

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here