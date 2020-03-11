By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Encore Dog Food Beef Steak Tins Multipack 5X156g

1(1)Write a review
Encore Dog Food Beef Steak Tins Multipack 5X156g
£ 7.00
£8.98/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for adult dogs.
  • We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference!
  • Green Dot
  • Made with 100% natural ingredients
  • Pack size: 780G

Information

Storage

Produced 36 months prior to best before dateFor best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • See pack for feeding guide
  • Feed with Encore complete wet and dry dog food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

Name and address

  • MPM Products Ltd,
  • PO Box 331,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 2DZ.

Return to

  • MPM Products Ltd,
  • PO Box 331,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 2DZ.
  • info@encorepetfood.co.uk
  • www.encorepetfood.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 156g ℮

    • Made with 100% natural ingredients
    • 2 x Beef Steak with Vegetables
    • 2 x Beef Steak with Potatoes
    • 1 x Beef Steak

    Information

    Ingredients

    Beef 50% (Beef Steak 41%, Beef Liver 9%), Carrots 2%, Peas 2%, Vegetable Gelling Agent

    Storage

    • Produced 36 months prior to best before dateFor best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein11%
    Crude Fibre0.4%
    Crude Fat4.1%
    Crude Ash0.7%
    Moisture82%
    • Made with 100% natural ingredients
    • 2 x Beef Steak with Vegetables
    • 2 x Beef Steak with Potatoes
    • 1 x Beef Steak

    Information

    Ingredients

    Beef 50% (Beef Steak 40%, Beef Liver 10%), Potatoes 4%, Vegetable Gelling Agent

    Storage

    • Produced 36 months prior to best before dateFor best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein11.3%
    Crude Fibre0.3%
    Crude Fat4.1%
    Crude Ash0.7%
    Moisture82%
    • Made with 100% natural ingredients
    • 2 x Beef Steak with Vegetables
    • 2 x Beef Steak with Potatoes
    • 1 x Beef Steak

    Information

    Ingredients

    Beef 50% (Beef Steak 40%, Beef Liver 10%), Vegetable Gelling Agent

    Storage

    • Produced 36 months prior to best before dateFor best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein11.3%
    Crude Fibre0.3%
    Crude Fat4.1%
    Crude Ash0.7%
    Moisture82%

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Sloppy mushy mess.Dog would not touch it.Unpleasan

1 stars

Sloppy mushy mess.Dog would not touch it.Unpleasant smell.

