Stowford Press Low Alcohol Cider 330Ml

tastes like the real thing - worth the money
Not really very cider tasting, it is very sweet. Bit apple juice like. Wish manufacturers would produce low alcohol drinks that taste as per the originals.
Great tasting alcohol free cider, tastes just like regular cider. Brilliant for anyone wanting to cut down their alcohol consumption or who is not wanting to drink alcohol but enjoys the flavour
Brilliant! High quality cider, with a wonderful taste that was indistinguishable from good-quality alcoholic ciders. Low alcohol, low calorie and low sugar - perfect!
Tastes like cider rather than fortified apple juice. Perfectly acceptable with food. Refreshing taste not too sweet, although missing something of the body that alcohol gives a drink. The list of ingredients raise some questions as to what the "cider" actually comprises and how it is made.