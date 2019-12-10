By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stowford Press Low Alcohol Cider 330Ml

4(5)Write a review
Stowford Press Low Alcohol Cider 330Ml
£ 1.10
£3.34/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider
  • Herefordshire Cider makers 1880
  • 10¢ refund at collection depots/points in participating State/Territory of purchase.
  • A refreshing cider that is low in alcohol
  • 122kJ/29kcal per 100ml
  • Contains no artificial colours or sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans & coeliacs
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cider, Apple Juice, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Carbon Dioxide, Potassium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Alcohol Units

0.2

ABV

0.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see cap.

Produce of

Product of UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • H. Westons & Sons Ltd.,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ.

Return to

  • H. Westons & Sons Ltd.,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

tastes like teh real thing

5 stars

tastes like the real thing - worth the money

Not really very cider tasting, it is very sweet. B

2 stars

Not really very cider tasting, it is very sweet. Bit apple juice like. Wish manufacturers would produce low alcohol drinks that taste as per the originals.

Great tasting alcohol free cider, tastes just like

5 stars

Great tasting alcohol free cider, tastes just like regular cider. Brilliant for anyone wanting to cut down their alcohol consumption or who is not wanting to drink alcohol but enjoys the flavour

Great taste, low alcohol, low calorie - perfect!

5 stars

Brilliant! High quality cider, with a wonderful taste that was indistinguishable from good-quality alcoholic ciders. Low alcohol, low calorie and low sugar - perfect!

Not bad with food

4 stars

Tastes like cider rather than fortified apple juice. Perfectly acceptable with food. Refreshing taste not too sweet, although missing something of the body that alcohol gives a drink. The list of ingredients raise some questions as to what the "cider" actually comprises and how it is made.

