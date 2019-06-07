Westmalle Dubbel Trappist Ale Dark 7% 330Ml

one of the best tasting beers you will ever try
Westmalle is one of the best Belgian beers. It has a very smooth taste and although the alcohol content is higher than most beers, it doesn't detract from the taste. I found Westmalle by accident and it's much better than Leffe. As you'll read in the label, this beer is made by Trappist monks who use the income for the upkeep of their monastery. If that's not a good enough reason to have a beer, I don't know what is.