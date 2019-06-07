By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Westmalle Dubbel Trappist Ale Dark 7% 330Ml

5(2)Write a review
Westmalle Dubbel Trappist Ale Dark 7% 330Ml
£ 2.10
£6.37/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Authentic trappist product
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Sugar, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Alcohol Units

2.31

ABV

7% vol

Country

Belgium

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in Belgium

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brouwerij Der Trappisten Van Westmalle,
  • Antwerpsesteenweg 496,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Brouwerij Der Trappisten Van Westmalle,
  • Antwerpsesteenweg 496,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

33cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

one of the best tasting beers you will ever try

5 stars

one of the best tasting beers you will ever try

Westmalle is one of the best Belgian beers. It has

5 stars

Westmalle is one of the best Belgian beers. It has a very smooth taste and although the alcohol content is higher than most beers, it doesn't detract from the taste. I found Westmalle by accident and it's much better than Leffe. As you'll read in the label, this beer is made by Trappist monks who use the income for the upkeep of their monastery. If that's not a good enough reason to have a beer, I don't know what is.

Usually bought next

Delirium Blonde Belgian Ale 330Ml

£ 2.50
£7.58/litre

Duvel 330Ml Bottle

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Brewdog Zombie Cake Praline Chocolate Porter 330Ml

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Duvel Triple Hop Belgian Golden Ale 330Ml

£ 2.50
£7.58/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here