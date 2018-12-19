Tesco Nero D'avola 75Cl

Tesco customers in the "know"
This lovely Sicilian wine is Tesco's secret. Fortunately Sicily makes more than enough to be able to export this wine to UK so that Tesco customers in the "know" can enjoy this reasonably priced red wine.
Misleading info
I was a little disappointed to find on arrival that the ABV was 13.5 % as opposed to 14% as stated on the key facts. It was cheap enough at £5 a bottle but I would not order again.
Full and spicy!
Excellent example of Sicily's great Nero D'Avola. Reasonably full bodied, smooth and spicy on the tongue. Surprised to see it's Tesco labelled. Must get more.
beautiful
this is a beautiful Italian red wine excellent taste you can drink it with anything
Quality and a Bargain
Fresh juicy, lovely dark colour and good taste with some length the one I purchased in store was the 2015, a universally good year throughout most of Europe. This is one of those grapes that in the right hands produces very satisfying wine, this is one of them, at the discount price it is difficult to fault as £5 wines worth buying are getting in ever shorter supply. For the summer barbi and general quaffing can't think of any obvious better wines to buy a case of.