Tesco Nero D'avola 75Cl

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Nero D'avola 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy394kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Nero D'Avola DOC Sicilia. Product of Italy.
  • Big bold flavours of dark cherries and mocha finish. The vineyards surround the historic town of Menfi and benefit from the warm, Mediterranean climate.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • From grapes grown in the Sicilian hills
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Intense ruby red colour with violet reflections. On the nose hints of black cherries, plums and red mulberries. On the palate it is soft and enveloping with a pleasant freshness.

Region of Origin

Sicily

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Cantine Settesoli S.C.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Domenico De Gregorio

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Nero d'Avola

Vinification Details

  • After being destemmed, the grapes are macerated in stainless steel tanks at a temperature of 22-25°C for about 8/10 days.

History

  • Established in 1958 in Menfi, Cantine Settesoli is a Sicilian winegrowing cooperative of 2000 winegrowers cultivating the widest variety of grapes in Sicily: 32 different cultivars on six-thousand hectares of land, which represent 7% of vineyards on the island.

Regional Information

  • Cantine Settesoli is situated in the territory of Menfi, in the southwestern coast of Sicily. A unique territory particularly suited for the viticulture thanks to perfect microclimate conditions: intense sunlight that shines 300 days per year, sea breeze, different exposures and altitudes, mild climate and good diurnal temperature variations.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with grilled steak or lamb chops

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Cantine Settesoli,
  • Menfi,
  • 92013 (Sicily),
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy315kJ / 76kcal394kJ / 95kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco customers in the "know"

5 stars

This lovely Sicilian wine is Tesco's secret. Fortunately Sicily makes more than enough to be able to export this wine to UK so that Tesco customers in the "know" can enjoy this reasonably priced red wine.

Misleading info

2 stars

I was a little disappointed to find on arrival that the ABV was 13.5 % as opposed to 14% as stated on the key facts. It was cheap enough at £5 a bottle but I would not order again.

Full and spicy!

4 stars

Excellent example of Sicily's great Nero D'Avola. Reasonably full bodied, smooth and spicy on the tongue. Surprised to see it's Tesco labelled. Must get more.

beautiful

5 stars

this is a beautiful Italian red wine excellent taste you can drink it with anything

Quality and a Bargain

4 stars

Fresh juicy, lovely dark colour and good taste with some length the one I purchased in store was the 2015, a universally good year throughout most of Europe. This is one of those grapes that in the right hands produces very satisfying wine, this is one of them, at the discount price it is difficult to fault as £5 wines worth buying are getting in ever shorter supply. For the summer barbi and general quaffing can't think of any obvious better wines to buy a case of.

