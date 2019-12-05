Carling Lager 18X440ml

It's My Favorite.
Gorgeous Lager.
The Magnum Opus of alcoholic beverages
Amazing beer with a superb balance in flavour. It baffles me that people spend years of their lives dedicating themselves to creating IPA's with unique flavours when perfection has already been reached, and at such a reasonable price. This is the citizen kane, the war and peace, the sgt peppers and the starry night of lagers. Why settle for anything less? Do yourself a favour and buy this lager, as the can is cracked and the soothing sound of gas escapes from the hole, no matter where you are, you are home.
I have always only drank carling
a lovely lager
decent
standard. nothing special but its always delivers the goods
a great beer to have on a xmas day goes well with all food.
Great value compared to off licence. Will buy again.
Disgusting chemical tasting bilge water.
Possibly the worst 'beer' in the world.
Great service
Great value
Leakers
I have bought a number of cases which have had leaking cans in the case. It causes an utter mess and smell.