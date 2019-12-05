By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carling Lager 18X440ml

4(10)Write a review
image 1 of Carling Lager 18X440ml
£ 10.00
£1.27/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Original Lager
  • We carry out over 200 quality checks throughout the brewing process to create a perfectly balanced pint we're proud of, all with a great refreshing taste. That's why we're the UK's #1 lager.
  • Carling Lager is proud to be Made Local, right here in Burton-on-Trent, using 100% British Barley that's Red Tractor approved.
  • We're the UK's no.1 lager for a reason. Carling is brewed to have the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness, giving it that brilliantly refreshing taste from the first sip to the last. And of course, from grain to glass, we're making it where we're from.
  • Burton-on-Trent is a town world-famous for brewing at the very heart of Britain. We brew Carling using only the best British barley, lovingly grown and harvested across the country, including from our very own Growers Group.
  • 4% ABV
  • Perfectly balanced
  • Great refreshing taste
  • Pack size: 7.92l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley and Wheat

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End: see one end of box.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.

  • Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
  • www.carling.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

18 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml440ml Can:
Energy 133kJ585kJ
-32kcal140kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 2.4g10.6g
of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0.2g0.9g
Salt 0g0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

It's My Favorite.

5 stars

Gorgeous Lager.

The Magnum Opus of alcoholic beverages

5 stars

Amazing beer with a superb balance in flavour. It baffles me that people spend years of their lives dedicating themselves to creating IPA's with unique flavours when perfection has already been reached, and at such a reasonable price. This is the citizen kane, the war and peace, the sgt peppers and the starry night of lagers. Why settle for anything less? Do yourself a favour and buy this lager, as the can is cracked and the soothing sound of gas escapes from the hole, no matter where you are, you are home.

I have always only drank carling

5 stars

I have always only drank carling

a lovely lager

5 stars

a lovely lager

decent

3 stars

standard. nothing special but its always delivers the goods

a great beer to have on a xmas day goes well with

5 stars

a great beer to have on a xmas day goes well with all food.

Great value compared to off licence. Will buy agai

5 stars

Great value compared to off licence. Will buy again.

Disgusting chemical tasting bilge water.

1 stars

Possibly the worst 'beer' in the world.

Great service

5 stars

Great value

Leakers

1 stars

I have bought a number of cases which have had leaking cans in the case. It causes an utter mess and smell.

