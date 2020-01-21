Thomas Dakin Gin 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Thomas Dakin Gin
- To find out more visit Thomasdakin.com
- Thomas Dakin Gin is a classic style, single gin with juniper and citrus notes, distilled in small batches in our copper still pot. Thomas Dakin Gin contains eleven botanicals including juniper, orange peel, English coriander, angelica, grapefruit, cubebs, liquorice and a hint of red cole for an exceptional taste.
- In 1761, at the outset of the industrial revolution, Thomas Dakin started distilling gin in the North of England at the age of 25. He pioneered the development and refinement of high-quality English gin. His inventive and enlightened outlook created a superior quality spirit and an unrivalled and distilling legacy.
- Thomas Dakin is a classic style London Dry Gin, thoughtfully made the original way in small batches in our copper pot still inspired by Thomas Dakin, the forefather of quality English gin
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Thomas Dakin Gin is a juniper-led gin with zesty notes of sweet orange and fresh citrus, enlivened by an infusion of distinctive red cole, a savoury root botanical, which gives our gin its delicious, long, lingering finish
Alcohol Units
29.4
ABV
42% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Tom & Tonic
- Ingredients:
- 50ml Thomas Dakin Gin
- 125ml Fever-tree tonic water
- Method:
- Fill a tall glass with ice
- Pour in the Thomas Dakin gin
- Top with Fever-tree tonic water
- Garnish with orange peel twist and a sprig of fresh coriander
- Manchester Bee
- Ingredients:
- 35ml Thomas Dakin Gin
- 2 tsp honey
- 25ml lemon juice
- Method:
- In a shaker stir honey with the Thomas Dakin gin until dissolved.
- Add the rest of the ingredients
- Shake and stir with ice
- Strain into a Martini glass
- Garnish with a thin orange wheel float
Name and address
- G&J Distillers,
- Clayton Road,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
