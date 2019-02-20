By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Valpolicella Ripasso 75Cl

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Valpolicella Ripasso 75Cl
  • Energy407kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Valpolicella Ripasso DOC
  • From Northern Italy's famed Valpolicella region comes a bold wine full of dark fruit flavours. This red is passed twice through the grape skins to create a darker colour, a richer texture and a complex and smooth taste.
  • Wine of Valpolicella, Italy
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Ruby red in colour, with a concentrated perfume of red and black cherries. Rich and full-bodied on the palate, with a spiced fruit character layered with rounded ripe cherry flavours. Supple tannins and a long finish.

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Cantina di Valpantena

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Michele Peroni

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Corvina, Rondinella

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were destemmed, crushed and fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve freshness and the fruit character. The wine was then passed over dried grape skins, which creates a darker colour and adds an extra richness to the wine. The wine is then aged in oak before bottling.

History

  • Run by Luca Degani since 1995, the Cantina di Valpantena is now one of Italy's best co-operatives, with 700 hectares of vineyard producing excellent quality fruit.

Regional Information

  • Cantina di Valpantena is situated in the Valpantena, northeast of Verona. Known as the 'valley of god' to the ancient Greeks, this area is well-known for its high quality red wines, due partly to the soils but also because of the cool breeze that blows down the valley from the foothills of the Dolomites.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Cantina Monteforte S.C.A.,
  • Monteforte,
  • D'Alpone,
  • Italy - 37032.
  • For:

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is an excellent Ripasso and as good as we hav

5 stars

This is an excellent Ripasso and as good as we have found anywhere at the price. Absolutely love it and will be serving at our daughter's forthcoming wedding. All our friends who have tried it love it too. Only problem is we drink far too much of it!

Excellent flavour

5 stars

Excellent flavour, very easy drinking. We bought this red as a one off purchase but have continued to buy it ever since. It goes well with most meals, it particularly goes well with a good spaghetti bolognaise and cheese board.

