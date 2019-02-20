Tesco Finest Valpolicella Ripasso 75Cl

This is an excellent Ripasso and as good as we hav
This is an excellent Ripasso and as good as we have found anywhere at the price. Absolutely love it and will be serving at our daughter's forthcoming wedding. All our friends who have tried it love it too. Only problem is we drink far too much of it!
Excellent flavour
Excellent flavour, very easy drinking. We bought this red as a one off purchase but have continued to buy it ever since. It goes well with most meals, it particularly goes well with a good spaghetti bolognaise and cheese board.