Freshpet Chicken & Beef Cat Food 454G

Product Description
- A Complete Pet Food for Cats
- We invite you to learn more at freshpet.com/our-commitment.
- This recipe is made with 49% chicken, 20% beef, 18% chicken liver + essential vitamins & minerals
- At Freshpet®, we have a single-minded mission - to bring the power of fresh, real ingredients to our dogs and cats. And, we're committed to doing so in ways that are good for our pets, for people and for the planet.
- 100% complete & balanced for cats
- Natural ingredients with vitamins & minerals
- Freshly made, gently cooked
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (49%), Beef (20%), Chicken Liver (18%), Digest, Tapioca Starch, Pea Protein, Pea Fibre, Minerals, Eggs (0.5%), Garlic Powder, Celery Seed Powder
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use within 7 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guidelines
- Depending on the age, activity level and condition of your cat, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted. The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy adult cat:
- Cat's Weight: 2 - 4.5 kg, Daily Amount: 115 - 170 g
- Cat's Weight: 5 - 7 kg, Daily Amount: 170 - 230 g
- For pregnant or lactating females, offer two to three times the normal adult requirement. For kittens, feed up to twice the normal adult requirement from two to fourteen months of age, in three to four feedings. When switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to help make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.
- Freshpet® Select is ready to serve, simply cut using the serving marks. No heating required. Cover open end and refrigerate. Avoid freezing for best results.
Name and address
- Freshpet®,
- P.O. Box 12304,
- Colchester,
- CO1 9QB,
- UK.
Return to
- Freshpet® Guarantee
- We are committed to making the freshest food possible. If for any reason our foods do not look or smell fresh, please contact us for a replacement.
- Contact Us:
Net Contents
454g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Protein
|11.0%
|Fat Content
|7.5%
|Crude Fibres
|0.3%
|Crude Ash
|2.4%
|Moisture
|76.0%
|Vitamin D3
|252 IU
|Vitamin E
|34 IU
|Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|179 mg (Zinc 27 mg)
|Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|196 mg (Iron 29 mg)
|Cupric Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|18 mg (Copper 2.7 mg)
|Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|22 mg (Manganese 3.4 mg)
|Sodium Selenite
|0.08 mg (Selenium 0.04 mg)
|Calcium Iodate
|0.2 mg (Iodine 0.1 mg)
|Taurine
|213 mg
|Additives:
|-
|Nutritional Additives/kg:
|-
