Freshpet Puppy Chicken, Vegetable And Rice Dog Food 680G

5(2)Write a review
£ 4.50
£0.07/10g

Product Description

  • A Complete Pet Food for Puppies
  • We invite you to learn more at freshpet.com/our-commitment.
  • This recipe is made with 65% chicken, 13% chicken liver + essential vitamins & minerals, 7% vegetables
  • Growth & development recipe for puppies plus EPA & DHA from Fish Oil and Calcium & Phosphorus
  • At Freshpet®, we have a single-minded mission - to bring the power of fresh, real ingredients to our dogs and cats. And, we're committed to doing so in ways that are good for our pets, for people and for the planet.
  • We make our foods in our own Freshpet® Kitchens
  • 100% complete & balanced for puppies
  • Gently cooked to lock in nutrients
  • Natural ingredients with vitamins & minerals
  • Made with fresh chicken
  • Pack size: 680G

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Chicken (62%), Chicken Liver (13%), Carrots (5.5%), Eggs (4%), Rice Bran, Chicken (3%), Brown Rice (1.7%), Peas (1.5%), Minerals, Garlic Powder, Fish Oil (0.09%), Celery Seed Powder

Storage

Keep refrigerated at 1 - 4° C & use within 7 days of opening.For best before date and batch code, please see below.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guidelines
  • Depending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted.
  • The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy puppy:
  • Puppy's Weight: 2-7 kg; Daily Amount 6-11 wks: 455-905 g, Daily Amount 3-4 mos: 455-795 g, Daily Amount 5-7 mos: 230-570 g, Daily Amount 8-12 mos: 230-455 g
  • Puppy's Weight: 7-13.5 kg; Daily Amount 6-11 wks: 905-1475 g, Daily Amount 3-4 mos: 795-1360 g, Daily Amount 5-7 mos: 570-905 g, Daily Amount 8-12 mos: 455-680 g
  • Puppy's Weight: 13.5-22.5 kg; Daily Amount 6-11 wks: 1475-2040 g, Daily Amount 3-4 mos: 1360-1930 g, Daily Amount 5-7 mos: 905-1250 g, Daily Amount 8-12 mos: 680-905 g
  • Puppy's Weight: 22.5-36 kg; Daily Amount 3-4 mos: 1930-2610 g, Daily Amount 5-7 mos: 1250-1665 g, Daily Amount 8-12 mos: 905-1210 g
  • Please be sure to split the daily food amount into three to four feedings per day. When switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.
  • Freshpet® Select is ready to serve, simply cut using the serving marks. No heating required. Cover open end and refrigerate. Avoid freezing for best results.

Name and address

  • Freshpet®,
  • P.O. Box 12304,
  • Colchester,
  • C01 9QB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freshpet® Guarantee
  • We are committed to making the freshest food possible. If for any reason our foods do not look or smell fresh, please contact us for a replacement.
  • Contact Us:
  • Freshpet®,
  • P.O. Box 12304,
  • Colchester,
  • C01 9QB,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0800 0096185
  • Rep. of Ireland Tel: 1800 947244
  • freshpet.co.uk

Net Contents

680g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Protein11.0%
Fat Content8.5%
Crude Fibres0.4%
Crude Ash2.7%
Moisture72.5%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) + Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)0.015%
Calcium0.34%
Phosphorus0.28%
Vitamin D3290 IU
Vitamin E60 IU
Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate260 mg (Zinc 39 mg)
Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate200 mg (Iron 30 mg)
Cupric Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate17 mg (Copper 2.6 mg)
Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate15 mg (Manganese 2.2 mg)
Sodium Selenite0.08 mg (Selenium 0.04 mg)
Calcium Iodate0.8 mg (Iodine 0.5 mg)
Additives:-
Nutritional Additives/kg:-

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Puppy food

5 stars

I have tried so many different puppy foods including the legendary raw but he is extremely fussy plus has a sensitive stomach. Finally came across this, he eats and no stomach problems plus is a lovely weight. So pleased to have found this. Wish there were different flavours for puppies though.

My dogs loved it, they are super fussy

5 stars

My dogs love this brand and they are really fussy eaters. I was not sure to begin with as it looked different but the proof is in the pudding and they all cleaned their bowls. Must say I am impressed

