Freshpet Puppy Chicken, Vegetable And Rice Dog Food 680G

Great Puppy food
I have tried so many different puppy foods including the legendary raw but he is extremely fussy plus has a sensitive stomach. Finally came across this, he eats and no stomach problems plus is a lovely weight. So pleased to have found this. Wish there were different flavours for puppies though.
My dogs loved it, they are super fussy
My dogs love this brand and they are really fussy eaters. I was not sure to begin with as it looked different but the proof is in the pudding and they all cleaned their bowls. Must say I am impressed