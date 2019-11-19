Eisberg Sauvignon 75Cl Alcohol Free

Really sweet wine. Non the best.
Waste of time!
Tried a few alcohol free wines, none have been any good. This has to be the worst by a long way. Extremely water like and flat tasting. Poured more than half away. Waste of money. I'll stick with AF beers and spirits...
Not sure about this one.
Doesn't really work. The bottle I had tasted off, like it had been open and left out on the side for a week. I'll try another in due course, see if I just had a bad one, or whether I was expecting to taste like wine when maybe it shouldn't? I noticed this was labelled up as 'alcohol free wine based drink', I find the 0.5% 'low alcohol' wines taste much better. And there's different ways of extracting alcohol some alter the taste more than others.
A really nice wine with no alcohol.
I absolutely love this. It tastes like wine, but with a lot less calories, and no hangover. It is my go to wine now.
Great detoxing wine.
This is by far the nicest alcohol free wine I've tasted. Great for when you're detoxing. It's almost...almost like the real thing.