Eisberg Sauvignon 75Cl Alcohol Free

Eisberg Sauvignon 75Cl Alcohol Free
£ 3.50
£3.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White German Wine
  • Our winemakers have created this fresh, aromatic Sauvignon Blanc just for you. It has classic gooseberry and tropical fruit flavours, and has had the alcohol carefully removed making it perfect for you to enjoy at any time.
  • Wine of Germany
  • With alcohol removed
  • Alcohol free wine based drink
  • 29 calories per 125ml serving
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol-Free Sauvignon Blanc Wine, Rectified Concentrated Grape Must, Natural Flavouring, Carbon Dioxide, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Our fresh and aromatic NEW alcohol-free Sauvignon Blanc is brimming with classic gooseberry and tropical fruit flavours.

Wine Colour

White

ABV

0.0% vol

Producer

Halewood Wines and Spirits

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Quality wine with the alcohol gently removed.

History

  • Eisberg takes quality wine and gently removes the alcohol making it alcohol free and low calorie. Eisberg is perfect for those wanting to reduce their alcohol intake or offer choice for their party guests.

Regional Information

  • Eisberg uses the latest technology in the process to make sure optimum quality is preserved.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Bottle

Storage

Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled, our Sauvignon Blanc is perfect on its own, or with chicken and seafood dishes.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml contains:
Energy 97kJ (23kcal)
Fat 0g
of which: Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates5.7g
of which: Sugars 5.0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Really sweet wine. Non the best.

2 stars

Really sweet wine. Non the best.

Waste of time!

1 stars

Tried a few alcohol free wines, none have been any good. This has to be the worst by a long way. Extremely water like and flat tasting. Poured more than half away. Waste of money. I'll stick with AF beers and spirits...

Not sure about this one.

2 stars

Doesn't really work. The bottle I had tasted off, like it had been open and left out on the side for a week. I'll try another in due course, see if I just had a bad one, or whether I was expecting to taste like wine when maybe it shouldn't? I noticed this was labelled up as 'alcohol free wine based drink', I find the 0.5% 'low alcohol' wines taste much better. And there's different ways of extracting alcohol some alter the taste more than others.

A really nice wine with no alcohol.

5 stars

I absolutely love this. It tastes like wine, but with a lot less calories, and no hangover. It is my go to wine now.

Great detoxing wine.

5 stars

This is by far the nicest alcohol free wine I've tasted. Great for when you're detoxing. It's almost...almost like the real thing.

