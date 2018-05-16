By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Maris Piper Roast Potatoes With Goose Fat 800G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Maris Piper Roast Potatoes With Goose Fat 800G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1481kJ 354kcal
    18%
  • Fat18.3g
    26%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 177kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to cook potatoes with a potato starch coating, butter, goose fat and rapeseed oil
  • Maris Piper roast potatoes with goose fat. Light and fluffy potatoes, coated for extra crunch and richer flavour
  • Light & fluffy potatoes coated for extra crunch and richer flavour
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Butter (Milk), Goose Fat (3.5%), Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 65 mins
Remove sleeve and film lid. Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 60-65 minutes. After 30 minutes turn the potatoes and ensure they are separated and covered in goose fat. Turn several times during the remaining cook time to colour evenly. Alternatively, transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes, turning the potatoes several times during cooking to colour evenly.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy741kJ / 177kcal1481kJ / 354kcal
Fat9.2g18.3g
Saturates3.5g7.0g
Carbohydrate20.6g41.2g
Sugars0.7g1.4g
Fibre2.0g3.9g
Protein2.1g4.3g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here