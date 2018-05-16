Tesco Maris Piper Roast Potatoes With Goose Fat 800G

- Energy1481kJ 354kcal18%
- Fat18.3g26%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 177kcal
Product Description
- Ready to cook potatoes with a potato starch coating, butter, goose fat and rapeseed oil
- Maris Piper roast potatoes with goose fat. Light and fluffy potatoes, coated for extra crunch and richer flavour
- Light & fluffy potatoes coated for extra crunch and richer flavour
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Potato, Butter (Milk), Goose Fat (3.5%), Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- Contains milk and sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 65 mins
Remove sleeve and film lid. Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 60-65 minutes. After 30 minutes turn the potatoes and ensure they are separated and covered in goose fat. Turn several times during the remaining cook time to colour evenly. Alternatively, transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes, turning the potatoes several times during cooking to colour evenly.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Remove sleeve and film lid.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|741kJ / 177kcal
|1481kJ / 354kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|18.3g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|20.6g
|41.2g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|3.9g
|Protein
|2.1g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019