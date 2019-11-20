By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Red Cabbage With Cider & Apple Limited Edition 30G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schwartz Red Cabbage With Cider & Apple Limited Edition 30G
£ 0.85
£2.84/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A recipe mix with apple, orange peel and cinnamon for delicious, subtly-spiced braised red cabbage.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in 30 minutes
  • 2 1/2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Apple Powder (11%), Salt, Dried Orange Peel (8%), Ground Cinnamon (Cassia) (7%), Ground Coriander Seed, Flavourings (contains Barley), Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Ginger, Ground Allspice, Ground Caraway Seed, Ground Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Ground Cloves

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesburry,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesburry,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1258kJ566kJ
-298kcal135kcal7%
Fat 2.3g3.7g5%
of which saturates 0.5g0.5g3%
Carbohydrate 62.6g18.0g7%
of which sugars 54.1g16.5g18%
Fibre 9.6g7.5g
Protein 1.9g3.7g7%
Salt 9.20g0.73g12%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Red Cabbage Each

£ 0.59
£0.59/each

Offer

Schwartz Luxury Bread Sauce 40G

£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Offer

Schwartz Sticky Glazed Root Vegetables Limited Edition 30G

£ 0.85
£2.84/100g

Offer

Schwartz Sauteed Brussels Sprouts With Bacon Limited Edition

£ 0.85
£2.84/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here