Perfect Fit Cat Complete Senior 7+ Chicken 750G

Why change recipe.
This was as it says a Perfect Fit for my cat's but just when you get something good that the cat's will actually eat you go and change the recipe, the biscuites are far vtoo small and none of my cats like it now.
Cats love it
our two cats usually tire of a food after a week or two but Perfect Fit has proved otherwise. They have been having it for months now, probably a year by now and are as keen as ever. Reading what the ingredients are.It is a great food
Tasty meals!
Jinx absolutely loves the taste of this food. She was getting bored of her usual brand.
Perfect Fit - perfect
My cats absolutely loved the free pouch I received and I have gone on to purchase further packs for them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Happy Cat
Have tried several different dry Foods and this is the only one she is quite happy to eat
Perfect fit UK for senior cats
This product is outstanding, always devoured when served to my fussy feline friend. Would recommend this to any cat lover. Great nutrition and great addition to cats food cupboard [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for the older cat
My older cat loved these as they are smaller than other brands and therefore easier to eat, she loved them as a topping to her wet food to add texture
Adequate biscuits
The cats seemed ok with these. They were smaller biscuits than they've had before [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Don't think she saw the difference
Not sure my ca could really tell between this and her usual supermarket brand, but I'm happy that it meets her nutritional needs better than they do as she's getting on a bit. Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Neither here nor there.
Our cats didn't go mad for these cat biscuits. They both ate them, but not as much or as frequently as other brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]