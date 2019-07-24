By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Perfect Fit Cat Complete Senior 7+ Chicken 750G

4.5(99)Write a review
image 1 of Perfect Fit Cat Complete Senior 7+ Chicken 750G
£ 4.50
£6.00/kg

Product Description

  • Complete Dry pet food for senior cats.
  • Developed with our vets and pet nutritionists, PERFECT FIT™ combines 5 benefits addressing the most common health needs of all cats, regardless of age or lifestyle, in its unique PERFECT FIT™ Total 5 formula for all-around protection.
  • Perfect Fit Chicken Dry Senior 7+ Advanced Nutrition Cat Food 750g - Kibble Bag
  • PERFECT FIT™ is advanced cat dry nutrition designed to feed your cat's spirit of youth throughout her life. Developed with our vets and pet nutritionists, PERFECT FIT™ combines 5 benefits addressing the most common health needs of all cats, regardless of age or lifestyle, in its unique PERFECT FIT™ Total 5 formula for all-around protection.
  • Every product in our range also contains 3 additional health benefits tailored to the specific needs of your cat, so you can be sure they are getting the right nutrition for them. What's more, our products are made with high quality proteins, so we can safely say that your cat will enjoy eating it too!
  • All of our PERFECT FIT™ cat dry food recipes have been developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians of the WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition to guarantee 100% complete, balanced and advanced nutrition.
  • Unique PERFECT FIT™ Total 5 formula that combines 5 benefits addressing most common health needs of all cats: healthy digestion, healthy urinary tract, strong natural defences, healthy skin & coat, optimum weight management & body condition
  • Developed with pet nutritionists and veterinarians of the WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition to guarantee complete & balanced advanced nutrition
  • Because the relationship with your cat is most rewarding when she is happy, healthy and full of life, we strive to help her retain her youthful spirit day after day.
  • That's why we've developed an advanced nutrition cat dry food range that ensures no matter what age your cat is, or what lifestyle she leads, she will benefit from all-around protection for a healthy life.
  • Advanced nutrition dry cat food
  • 3 additional tailored benefits to meet the specific needs of senior (7+) cats
  • No added artificial colourants
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Poultry Protein1 (including 20% Chicken), Wheat, Maize Flour, Greaves Protein, Soya Protein, Oils and Fats (including 0.40% Sunflower Oil, 0.25% Fish Oil2), Soya Meal, Dried Cereal Protein, Liver Digest, Minerals, Cellulose, Dried Kelp, 1Natural source of Glucosamine, 2Natural source of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Storage

Store closed, in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Dry Food Only: 3 kg - 35 g; 4 kg - 45 g, 5 kg - 50 g
  • Dry Food + Pouch***: 3 kg - 15 g + 1, 4 kg - 15 g + 1 1/2, 5 kg - 20 g + 1 1/2
  • ***85 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of complete PERFECT FIT™ dry and wet food.
  • 380 kcal/100 g
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available.

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.perfect-fit.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:38.0
Fat content:13.0
Inorganic matter:8.0
Crude fibres:3.2
Calcium:1.1
Phosphorus:0.98
Additivesper kg:
Vitamin A:8500 IU
Vitamin B1:11.4 mg
Vitamin B2:19.6 mg
Vitamin C:455 mg
Vitamin D3:938 IU
Vitamin E:1010 mg
Biotin:0.27 mg
Taurine:1379 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):0.90 mg
Iodine (Potassium iodine):0.23 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):24.8 mg
Selenium (Sodium selenite):0.10 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):70.1 mg
Antioxidants-
Nutritional additives:-

To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

99 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Why change recipe.

1 stars

This was as it says a Perfect Fit for my cat's but just when you get something good that the cat's will actually eat you go and change the recipe, the biscuites are far vtoo small and none of my cats like it now.

Cats love it

5 stars

our two cats usually tire of a food after a week or two but Perfect Fit has proved otherwise. They have been having it for months now, probably a year by now and are as keen as ever. Reading what the ingredients are.It is a great food

Tasty meals!

4 stars

Jinx absolutely loves the taste of this food. She was getting bored of her usual brand.

Perfect Fit - perfect

5 stars

My cats absolutely loved the free pouch I received and I have gone on to purchase further packs for them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy Cat

5 stars

Have tried several different dry Foods and this is the only one she is quite happy to eat

Perfect fit UK for senior cats

5 stars

This product is outstanding, always devoured when served to my fussy feline friend. Would recommend this to any cat lover. Great nutrition and great addition to cats food cupboard [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the older cat

5 stars

My older cat loved these as they are smaller than other brands and therefore easier to eat, she loved them as a topping to her wet food to add texture

Adequate biscuits

4 stars

The cats seemed ok with these. They were smaller biscuits than they've had before [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Don't think she saw the difference

4 stars

Not sure my ca could really tell between this and her usual supermarket brand, but I'm happy that it meets her nutritional needs better than they do as she's getting on a bit. Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Neither here nor there.

3 stars

Our cats didn't go mad for these cat biscuits. They both ate them, but not as much or as frequently as other brands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 99 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

