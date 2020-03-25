Purina One Coat & Hairball Chicken 3Kg

Good for cat with long fur
Chicken (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wholegrain Wheat (14%), Maize, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Maize Gluten Meal, Dried Chicory Root, Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast, Fish Oil
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: in coding on top of back panel.
3kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Protein:
|34.0 %
|Fat content:
|14.0 %
|Crude ash:
|7.5%
|Crude fibres:
|6.0%
|Omega 3 fatty acids:
|0.2%
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|2.0%
|Nutritional additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|33 500
|Vit D3:
|1 100
|Vit E:
|460
|-
|mg/kg:
|Vit C:
|140
|Taurine:
|700
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|190
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|2.5
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|39
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|94
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|330
|Sodium selenite:
|0.23
|Technological additives:
|mg/kg:
|Powdered cellulose
|35
|Additives:
|-
|With antioxidants
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020