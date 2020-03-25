By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Coat & Hairball Chicken 3Kg

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Coat & Hairball Chicken 3Kg
Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • Purina One Coat & Hairball is specially formulated to effectively maintain healthy skin and a beautiful coat for your cat.
  • Purina One® Bifensis® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Developed by Purina vets and nutritionists, Purina One®Bifensis® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cats needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids. Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as chicken as the number one ingredient, Purina One®Bifensis®helps support your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • Visible health for today and tomorrow
  • Proven to maintain healthy skin and a beautiful coat thanks to high quality protein, vitamins and essential fatty acids
  • Minimised hairball formation thanks to a specific combination of fibres
  • Rich in high quality protein and with the right levels of key nutrients to help limit excessive shedding
  • High digestibility thanks to high quality ingredients
  • Healthy urinary tract promoted by balanced minerals
  • No added colourants, no added artificial flavours and no added artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 3KG
Information

Ingredients

Chicken (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wholegrain Wheat (14%), Maize, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Maize Gluten Meal, Dried Chicory Root, Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast, Fish Oil

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: in coding on top of back panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h:
  • Cat weight: 2 - 4kg, Quantity: 35 - 70 g
  • Cat weight: 4 - 6 kg, Quantity: 70 - 100 g
  • Cat weight: 6 - 8 kg, Quantity: 100 - 135 g
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Net Contents

3kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:34.0 %
Fat content:14.0 %
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:6.0%
Omega 3 fatty acids:0.2%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:33 500
Vit D3:1 100
Vit E:460
-mg/kg:
Vit C:140
Taurine:700
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:190
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.5
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:39
Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 94
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:330
Sodium selenite:0.23
Technological additives:mg/kg:
Powdered cellulose35
Additives:-
With antioxidants-

