Webbox Natural Meat Selection In Gravy 12X100g

A good all round food.
This good is excellent quality and our five cats love it. We are also feeding three baby hedgehogs who pick their plates clean.
Store in a cool dry place.
12 x 100g ℮
Meat and Animal Derivatives (4% Duck, 4% Lamb), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|8%
|Crude Fibres
|0.3%
|Crude Fats
|5%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Vitamin D3
|250 IU
|Vitamin E
|15mg
|Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate
|1mg
|Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate
|1mg
|Biotine
|20μg
|Taurine
|445mg
|Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate
|15mg
|Additives
|-
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (4% Chicken, 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|8%
|Crude Fibres
|0.3%
|Crude Fats
|5%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Vitamin D3
|250 IU
|Vitamin E
|15mg
|Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate
|1mg
|Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate
|1mg
|Biotine
|20μg
|Taurine
|445mg
|Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate
|15mg
|Additives
|-
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (4% Lamb, 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|8%
|Crude Fibres
|0.3%
|Crude Fats
|5%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Vitamin D3
|250 IU
|Vitamin E
|15mg
|Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate
|1mg
|Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate
|1mg
|Biotine
|20μg
|Taurine
|445mg
|Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate
|15mg
|Additives
|-
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (4% Beef, 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|8%
|Crude Fibres
|0.3%
|Crude Fats
|5%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Vitamin D3
|250 IU
|Vitamin E
|15mg
|Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate
|1mg
|Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate
|1mg
|Biotine
|20μg
|Taurine
|445mg
|Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate
|15mg
|Additives
|-
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
