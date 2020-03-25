Webbox Natural Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g
- A complete pet food for adult cats
- Webbox Natural: a natural complete food for adults cats made with tasty meat and fish and beneficial vitamins and minerals.
- Everything you cat needs for a healthy balanced diet
- At Webbox we have been passionately producing quality pet food for generations. We are committed to creating unique recipes that your cat will love. In order to keep your cat in top condition, Webbox Natural complete adult cat food is packed full of beneficial ingredients and is made without no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- 100% complete food for adult cats
- Made with 100% natural ingredients
- Added vitamins & minerals
- 100% satisfaction guaranteed
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 1200G
Store in a cool dry place.
- Please serve at room temperature.
- Feeding Guide
- A 4kg cat requires approx 2-3 pouches per day. We recommend feeding a mix of 2 pouches + 15 g Webbox Natural complete cat food per day. Adjust the amount of food to the level of activity, breed and body condition of your cat.
- Fresh drinking water should be provided at all times.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Pets Choice Ltd,
- Brentwood House,
- Lower Philips Road,
- Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
- Blackburn,
- BB1 5UD.
- Pets Choice Ltd take pride in the high quality of our products. However, if for any reason this product fails to give complete satisfaction, please return it to the Customer Services Department:
- Pets Choice Ltd,
- Brentwood House,
- Lower Philips Road,
- Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
- Blackburn,
- BB1 5UD.
- With the following details:
- Packaging bearing the Best Before Date / Batch Number
- Details of your complaint
- Your name and address
- Where and when the product was purchased
12 x 100g ℮
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Cod 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)
- Store in a cool dry place.
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 8.5% Crude Fibres 0.3% Crude Fats 5% Crude Ash 2.5% Moisture 82% Vitamin D3 250 IU Vitamin E 15mg Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 1mg Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate 1mg Biotin 20μg Taurine 445mg Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 15mg Additives - Nutritional Additives (per kg): -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (50% of which Beef 4%, Chicken 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)
- Store in a cool dry place.
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 8.5% Crude Fibres 0.3% Crude Fats 5% Crude Ash 2.5% Moisture 82% Vitamin D3 250 IU Vitamin E 15mg Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 1mg Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate 1mg Biotin 20μg Taurine 445mg Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 15mg Additives - Nutritional Additives (per kg): -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (40%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%, Trout 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)
- Store in a cool dry place.
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 8.5% Crude Fibres 0.3% Crude Fats 5% Crude Ash 2.5% Moisture 82% Vitamin D3 250 IU Vitamin E 15mg Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 1mg Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate 1mg Biotin 20μg Taurine 445mg Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 15mg Additives - Nutritional Additives (per kg): -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (50% of which Chicken 4%, Duck 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Inulin 0.1%)
- Store in a cool dry place.
Typical Values Analytical Constituents Crude Protein 8.5% Crude Fibres 0.3% Crude Fats 5% Crude Ash 2.5% Moisture 82% Vitamin D3 250 IU Vitamin E 15mg Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 1mg Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate 1mg Biotin 20μg Taurine 445mg Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 15mg Additives - Nutritional Additives (per kg): -
